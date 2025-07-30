Tennessee Rep. Suffers Broken Rib After Kicked by Horse

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett suffered a broken rib after he was “accidentally kicked by a horse” on his farm over the weekend.

“While working on his farm over the weekend, Congressman Burchett was accidentally kicked by a horse. He suffered a broken rib and bruising but hasn’t missed a beat,” said Will Garrett, a spokesman for Burchett.

“There have been no changes to his schedule,” Garrett said. “He spoke in Maury County last night and has a full slate of district events throughout the week.”

In 2022, Burchett’s daughter was hospitalized after she was injured after being on a horse.

According to post from the congressman, his daughter broke five ribs and her wrist after the incident. She also has some internal injuries, Burchett said at the time. She was in the ICU. He called for prayers and called his daughter “one tough cowgirl.”

“It’s unbelievable just how it all went down,” he said after she left the hospital. “Could have been tragic…Count our blessings because she is alive.”

“She’s a tough little girl. She’ll be back on that horse,” he added.

