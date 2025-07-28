VIP
Democrats Are the Physically Broken Party
Her Baby Died in Foster Care—and the State Still Won’t Explain How
Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Multiple People Injured During Mass Shooting at Casino
This Is What Marco Rubio Had to Say About JD Vance Running for...
VIP
As Adams Celebrates Taking 3,000 Illegal Guns of NYC's Streets, There Are Questions
VIP
Bill Introduced to End Handgun Rosters
Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown
Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next...
VIP
TikTok Hired a Hate Speech Manager. Here's Why.
Bibles, Crucifixes, and Mezuzahs in the Office: Trump Admin Issues New Memo
Dem Senator Won’t Say If He’ll Run for President in 2028
Florida Senator Rick Scott Has Message for NYC Residents
President Trump Is Making American Maritime Great Again
Tipsheet

The Trump Admin Cracks Down on These States for Defying Title IX

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 28, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Marc Levy

The US Department of Education (ED) will crack down on Virginia and Oregon for defying President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting women’s sports from transgender athletes. 

Advertisement

The ED’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) opened an investigation into the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) after it received a complaint from the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) that males were competing in women’s sports, specifically at the high school level. 

The complaint stated that multiple high-school aged female athletes in Oregon lost “medal awards, placements, and other competitive opportunities” to biological males and suffered “heightened stress, intimidation, and emotional distress” due to competing against men. 

That’s not all. AFPI’s complaint stated that the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has policies that blatantly violate Title IX by allowing students to participate in athletics based on their “gender identity” rather than their biological sex

“Oregon appears to have missed the message: The Trump Administration will not allow educational institutions that receive federal funds to continue trampling upon women’s rights,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor. “If Oregon is permitting males to compete in women’s sports, it is allowing these males to steal the accolades and opportunities that female competitors have rightfully earned through hard work and grit, while callously disregarding women’s and girls’ safety, dignity, and privacy. Title IX does not permit that shameful arrangement, and we will not tolerate it.”

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In Virginia, the OCR concluded that five school districts in the northern part of the state outside Washington, D.C. were violating Title IX. 

The investigation began in February based on complaints alleging that Alexandria City Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools were allowing transgender students to use women’s facilities, among other things. 

“Although this type of behavior was tolerated by the previous Administration, it’s time for Northern Virginia’s experiment with radical gender ideology and unlawful discrimination to come to an end. OCR’s investigation definitively shows that these five Virginia school districts have been trampling on the rights of students in the service of an extreme political ideology,” Trainor said. “The Trump Administration will not sacrifice the safety, dignity, and innocence of America’s young women and girls at the altar of an anti-scientific illiberalism.”


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Oh, How This Now-Former Republican Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Do Republicans Have a Decent Shot at Defying History in the Midterms? Guy Benson
Trump Just Ended a War Nobody Knew Was Happening Jeff Charles
This Is What Marco Rubio Had to Say About JD Vance Running for President in 2028 Jeff Charles
Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next 'Couple of Days' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement