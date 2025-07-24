Harmeet Dillon Has a Special Message for DEI
Tipsheet

This AG Is Suing Planned Parenthood. Here’s Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 24, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a lawsuit this week against Planned Parenthood. 

This lawsuit argues that Planned Parenthood’s claims that the abortion drug is safer than many other drugs, including over-the-counter medication like Tylenol, are untrue and violate the state’s consumer protection law. 

“Planned Parenthood is saying that Mifepristone, the drug used to kill children in the womb, is safer than Tylenol. But these drugs are sending women to the emergency room,” Bailey said in a post on X. 

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the abortion pill has been the next item on the agenda for Democrats to use to push their abortion agenda. So much so, that Democrats push to allow these drugs to be sent through the mail without a visit with a doctor beforehand.

Democrats peddle the lie that the abortion drugs are safe, though an alarming study showed otherwise. 

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how a new study showed that nearly 11 percent of women who have taken a chemical abortion pill in recent years have experienced a serious health event as a result. This ranges from infections to sepsis.

That’s not all. Another peer-reviewed study published by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute uncovered widespread miscoding of emergency room (ER) visits following drug-induced abortions, as Townhall also covered.

