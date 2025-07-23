BREAKING: Gabbard Confirms Obama Has Been Referred to DOJ for Criminal Investigation
Tipsheet

You Won’t Believe This Pro-Abortion Legislation Championed by Democrats

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 23, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Radical pro-abortion Democrats are pushing for legislation that would guarantee all Americans “have access to abortion services regardless of actual or perceived…sex.”

This month, Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced S. 2377, “A bill to ensure affordable abortion coverage and care for every person, and for other purposes,” according to Congress.gov.

As of July 22, there are 31 cosponsors, including 30 Democrats and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Predictably, House Democrats introduced a companion bill in the House. It includes 174 cosponsors, all Democrats. 

A press release from Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s website explains that it strips away protections that ensure that tax dollars are not spent on abortions (via Pressley.House.gov):

The EACH Act ends the discriminatory Hyde Amendment and lifts unjust abortion coverage restrictions for those who depend on Medicaid and other government-sponsored plans. The bill affirms the fundamental right to abortion care and helps ensure everyone can get the reproductive healthcare they need, regardless of income, insurance, or zip code.

The bill explicitly states that “All people should have access to abortion services regardless of actual or perceived race, color, ethnicity, language, ancestry, citizenship, immigration status, sex (including a sex stereotype; pregnancy, childbirth, or a related medical condition; sexual orientation or gender identity; and sex characteristics), age, disability, or sex work status or behavior.”

That’s not all. The bill claims that being “transgender” can “cause significant delays in access to needed care, and could ultimately harm the life of the young person seeking abortion services,” adding that, “Restrictions on abortion service coverage have a disproportionately harmful impact on women with low incomes, women of color, immigrant women, LGBTQ people, and young women.”

“Abortion care is health care, and health care is a human right. With Trump and Republicans advancing a cruel, coordinated assault on our bodily autonomy—gutting Medicaid, defunding Planned Parenthood, and decimating access to care—we must use every tool available to protect and expand reproductive healthcare,”  Pressley said in a published statement. 

“As Republicans’ Big, Beautiful Betrayal kicks millions off their health care, we must act to help strengthen access to abortion coverage for low-income Americans, servicemembers and millions more—no matter their zip code. I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation alongside my colleagues so we can do just that,” Duckworth added.

Tags:

ABORTION

