Dems Expose Their Desire for Cheap Labor and Exploitation
Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama
The French Are Mad About Rubio's Latest Move at the UN
Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies
VIP
GOP House Member Retires, Cutting Into the Already Razor-Thin Majority
Thomas Massie Strikes Back After Mike Johnson Complains About Epstein Petition
This College Just Found Out It's a Bad Idea to Punish Students for...
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data...
VIP
Iowa Man Serving Four Years for Crime Hunter Biden Walked On
Late-Night TV: Not Like It Used to Be
U.S. Government Employee Blocked From Leaving China
'Go F*** Yourself': Late Night Show Host Jon Stewart's Musical Message to CBS
Mamdani: What's the Point of Having Prisons?
Hunter Biden Crashes Out Over George Clooney
Tipsheet

Bombshell Report Claims That California Fire Aid Money Went to Nonprofits, Not Victims

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 22, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A shocking report from FOX 11 Los Angeles concluded that not a single dollar raised for victims of the California wildfires this year actually went to the victims. 

Advertisement

According to FOX 11, over $100 million was raised for families in Southern California who lost everything in the wildfires. Many families left their homes with the clothes on their backs and a few belongings. After the fires subsided and they returned to their properties, all that was left was rubble. 

Journalist Sue Pascoe lost her home in the fires. One of her readers, who also lost their home, reached out to Pascoe and asked how she could apply for “fire aid money.” 

“I thought, ‘I’ve never thought about that. There’s 12,000 people…12,000 homes gone. Those people probably want to know where the money is,” she said. 

Pascoe contacted the Annenberg Foundation, which was overseeing wildfire funds. They never responded. They never answered calls, either.

Weeks later, someone reached out and told her to contact Chris Wallace, the foundation's communications officer. 

“I contacted Chris, and I said, ‘You know, victims want to know when they can get their money.’” That’s when Pascoe was told that all the money would go to nonprofits. 

“Initially, they gave about $50 million to about 120 nonprofits…I looked at these nonprofits and one of them said ‘We help mobile home parks,’ and there were two mobile home parks in the Palisades…and so I contacted the people there. They had never received any money. They had never heard of that,” she explained. 

Recommended

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Pascoe told viewers to look at the list of nonprofits that are recipients of the fire aid, because some of them have nothing to do with redevelopment.

FOX 11 anchor Marla Tellez said that the vetting process for fire aid is “very simple,” calling into question the vetting process. 

“I think they’re not helping the victims at all,” Pascoe said. “They don’t say how much each individual nonprofit gets.”

Tellez pointed out that they have reached out to California Attorney General Rob Bonta over this matter. 

“This fire aid money is not helping the people. It’s helping nonprofits. Many of them who have executives who are getting a six-figure salary. The money is not going to the victims that you wanted the money to go to,” Pascoe said. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like California Democrats. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
The French Are Mad About Rubio's Latest Move at the UN Katie Pavlich
This College Just Found Out It's a Bad Idea to Punish Students for Condemning Hamas Jeff Charles
Mamdani: What's the Point of Having Prisons? Guy Benson
Bondi Announces Major City Is Dropping Sanctuary Policies Katie Pavlich
Claims of Stephen Colbert Having a #1 Show Is the Joke As Data Shows the True Leader in the Ratings Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Goes Scorched Earth on Hoax Ringleader Obama Katie Pavlich
Advertisement