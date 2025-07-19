A Teen Posted TikToks to Garner Support After Her Parents’ Murders. You Won’t Believe What Happened Next.

A Georgia teen turned to TikTok to garner sympathy and support after her mother and stepfather were murdered. She even pinged a true crime influencer to investigate the murder.

Months later, she was arrested for allegedly killing them.

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, posted a series of videos on TikTok mourning the deaths of her mother, Kristin Brock, 41, and stepfather, James Brock, 45, after they were murdered in their home on Feb. 20. Patrick’s 6-year-old sister found them dead.

Patrick has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

According to Law & Crime, before she was arrested, Patrick posted TikTok videos about her parents and wrote captions like “miss them so much” and “Take me back to the beach [right now]” accompanied by videos of her parents. This went on until she was turned over to the police by her biological father on July 8 (via Law & Crime):

"If you asked me about my mom and step dad, I'd say I miss them so much," Patrick allegedly wrote in a text overlay of a photo of herself on May 17, which was featured in a collage post showing images of the Brocks and Patrick's younger sister, who cops say found the couple's bodies. "But if you were to ask me on a deeper level, I'd tell you that I just wanna go home," the teen allegedly said in text overlays for the other pictures. "I feel so home sick and I miss them so much I can't stand the fact I can't see them anymore this sucks more than anything possible. I feel like I'm in a horror movie that never ends. And on top of everything I still have no answers, im so confused on how someone could've done this and even more confuse on why. Why them? Why that? Just why. How could they."

Ashley Hulsey, a spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference that Patrick’s sister who found her parents dead is “the saddest victim in all this.”

Regarding Patrick, Hulsey said that the investigation is still ongoing.

"Considering that she didn't just immediately tell us what happened, yes. But who knows what's going on in a young person's mind like that," she said.

"It's very possible others are involved as well," Husley said. "We are still working with her diligently, our investigators have been speaking with her."

According to the New York Post, Patrick’s TikTok account has since been removed. Then, another creator, who goes by the name “AllegedlyReportedly” on TikTok, said that Patrick previously reached out to her to investigate her parents’ murders.

“Why would you ask me to cover a case where you are going to get arrested for taking your parents’ lives,” the creator said in a video where she displayed messages allegedly from Patrick.

“She messaged me on June 3rd and said, ‘Look up Brock case.’” So I said, ‘Brock Turner? Brock, who?’” the TikTok creator added.

“She said, ‘Kristin and James Brock.’ They’re my parents, and out of nowhere, a random Thursday night in February, someone came in my house with me and my five-year-old sister and left my parents for me and my five-year-old sister to wake up to,” she explained.

