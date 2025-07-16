Trump Isn't Going to Fire 'Too Late' Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Belmont University Is Hiding Illegal Aliens on Campus
This Is How Judges and Lawyers Are Protecting Illegal Immigrants
Trump Just Gave Fed Chair Jerome Powell Some Terrifying News
The Pulpit Is Free Again – IRS Makes Historic Concession
This Is Why a Top PR Firm Turned Down $20 Million to Boost...
Trump Addresses the 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax' on TruthSocial
Byron Donalds Blasts Jill Biden’s Aide for Pleading the Fifth in Biden Mental...
Inside the Beautifully Bloated Bureaucracy at the State Department
AOC Hosts DC Breakfast to Rally Support Behind Mamdani
Bills Introduced Requiring Sanctuary Cities to Repay Feds for Sending in Troops
Louisiana Police Chiefs Indicted for Immigration Fraud and Money Laundering
Blue Skies? Florida Criminalizes Weather Modification
Essential: GOP Going on Offense Over 'Big Beautiful' New Law, Unanimously Opposed by...
Tipsheet

This University Will Be Investigated Over Foreign Funding

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 16, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

On Tuesday, the Department of Education (ED) announced that it opened an investigation into foreign funding at the University of Michigan. 

On X, the agency confirmed that this investigation “follows DOJ complaints alleging Chinese nationals smuggled hazardous biological materials, potentially for agroterrorism, into UM labs.”

Advertisement

According to the ED, the university’s foreign funding reports revealed inaccurate and incomplete disclosures. 

“Despite the University of Michigan’s history of downplaying its vulnerabilities to malign foreign influence, recent reports reveal that UM’s research laboratories remain vulnerable to sabotage, including what the U.S. Department of Justice recently described in criminal charges as ‘potential agroterrorism’ by Chinese nationals affiliated with UM. As the recipient of federal research funding, UM has both a moral and legal obligation to be completely transparent about its foreign partnerships,” Chief Investigative Counsel Paul Moore said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, tens of millions of dollars in foreign funding in UM’s disclosure reports have been reported in an untimely manner and appear to erroneously identify some of UM’s foreign funders as ‘nongovernmental entities,’ even though the foreign funders seem to be directly affiliated with foreign governments. OGC will vigorously investigate this matter to ensure that the American people know the true scope of foreign funding and influence on our campuses,” Moore added.

Recommended

This Is Why a Top PR Firm Turned Down $20 Million to Boost Anti-Trump Protest Jeff Charles
Advertisement

UM has 30 days to cough up tax records related to foreign funding as far back as 2020, a copy of each written agreement with a foreign government, foreign educational institution, foreign non-governmental entity, or foreign corporate entity relating to international student admissions, and a complete list of all foreign gifts, grants, contracts, among many other things.

Earlier this year, UM ended its two-decade-long partnership with Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a prominent university in China, after Chairman John Moolenaar of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) issued a letter to UM raising concerns about the relationship between UM and its joint institute with the university, the ED noted. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Is Why a Top PR Firm Turned Down $20 Million to Boost Anti-Trump Protest Jeff Charles
This Is How Judges and Lawyers Are Protecting Illegal Immigrants Jeff Charles
Belmont University Is Hiding Illegal Aliens on Campus Matt Vespa
Byron Donalds Blasts Jill Biden’s Aide for Pleading the Fifth in Biden Mental Decline Probe Dmitri Bolt
After Endorsing That Trash Immigration Compromise, This GOP Congresswoman Has to Go Matt Vespa
Essential: GOP Going on Offense Over 'Big Beautiful' New Law, Unanimously Opposed by Democrats Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Is Why a Top PR Firm Turned Down $20 Million to Boost Anti-Trump Protest Jeff Charles
Advertisement