A California Professor Allegedly Threw Tear Gas at ICE Agents

A professor at California State University Channel Islands was arrested for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they raided a marijuana farm for child labor violations.

Jonathan Anthony Caravello was arrested on Thursday, according to US Attorney Bill Essayli. Essayli debunked the claim that Caravello was “kidnapped” by federal agents.

Professor Jonathan Caravello was not “kidnapped” by federal agents. He was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement. He is charged with a violation of 18 USC 111 and will have a court appearance tomorrow. https://t.co/QrIivjrthd — U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 13, 2025

According to the New York Post, a criminal complaint stated that “dozens” of protesters attempted to “obstruct the execution of the high-risk search warrant.” Caravello allegedly was seen with a megaphone, making a ruckus (via NYP):

Protestors then later began throwing “rocks” at government vehicles, causing “large-scale damage, including broken windows, broken side view mirrors, and frame damage to the vehicles.” As the escalation continued, agents deployed tear gas among the protestors to disperse them. Caravello was allegedly caught on an agent’s body camera footage attempting to “kick the canister,” but missed. “Caravello turned around, ran towards the canister, picked it up, and threw the canister overhand back at BP agents,” the complaint claims. “A BP Agent reported that the canister was thrown at law enforcement and recalls that the canister came within approximately several feet above law enforcement’s heads.”

Reportedly, Caravello left the scene and returned later in different clothes. When border patrol agents determined that he threw the canister, they attempted to arrest him.

“As BP agents arrested Caravello, they placed him on his stomach on the ground. BP Agent R.C. gave Caravello verbal commands to give law enforcement officers his arms but Caravello would not comply and attempted to grab a BP Agent’s leg,” the complaint reportedly alleged.

“As BP Agent R.C. and other BP agents attempted to detain Caravello, Caravello continuously kicked his legs and refused to give the BP agents his arms.”

Caravello was released from custody on $15,000 bail. His next court date is Aug. 1.

