AG Pam Bondi Fires James Comey's Daughter
Even This Liberal Was Appalled About How The New York Times Covered Elmo...
Ted Cruz Just Guillotined the Argument for Keeping NPR and PBS Subsidized
Is This Trump’s Reasoning Behind His Handling of the Epstein Files?
Washington DC Just Reminded Us Why It's Called the 'Swamp' by Electing This...
This Is How Judges and Lawyers Are Protecting Illegal Immigrants
VIP
Florida Newspaper Has Obsessive Compulsion Over Gator Gitmo, and NY Times Delivers Hilario...
Joe Rogan Demands Answers from Newsom on Child Vaccines, Pharma Profits, and Pandemic...
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Israel Rips UN Over Undistributed Gaza Aid
Byron Donalds Blasts Jill Biden’s Aide for Pleading the Fifth in Biden Mental...
VIP
Florida Mother Conned Out of $15,000 Following This Chilling AI Scam
Biden's 'Green Fleet' of Electric Postal Vehicles Lost in the Mail
Bills Introduced Requiring Sanctuary Cities to Repay Feds for Sending in Troops
Louisiana Police Chiefs Indicted for Immigration Fraud and Money Laundering
Tipsheet

A California Professor Allegedly Threw Tear Gas at ICE Agents

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 16, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jae Hong

A professor at California State University Channel Islands was arrested for allegedly throwing a tear gas canister at US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they raided a marijuana farm for child labor violations.

Advertisement

Jonathan Anthony Caravello was arrested on Thursday, according to US Attorney Bill Essayli. Essayli debunked the claim that Caravello was “kidnapped” by federal agents. 

According to the New York Post, a criminal complaint stated that “dozens” of protesters attempted to “obstruct the execution of the high-risk search warrant.” Caravello allegedly was seen with a megaphone, making a ruckus (via NYP):

Protestors then later began throwing “rocks” at government vehicles, causing “large-scale damage, including broken windows, broken side view mirrors, and frame damage to the vehicles.”

As the escalation continued, agents deployed tear gas among the protestors to disperse them. Caravello was allegedly caught on an agent’s body camera footage attempting to “kick the canister,” but missed.

“Caravello turned around, ran towards the canister, picked it up, and threw the canister overhand back at BP agents,” the complaint claims.

“A BP Agent reported that the canister was thrown at law enforcement and recalls that the canister came within approximately several feet above law enforcement’s heads.”

Recommended

Is This Trump’s Reasoning Behind His Handling of the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Reportedly, Caravello left the scene and returned later in different clothes. When border patrol agents determined that he threw the canister, they attempted to arrest him. 

“As BP agents arrested Caravello, they placed him on his stomach on the ground. BP Agent R.C. gave Caravello verbal commands to give law enforcement officers his arms but Caravello would not comply and attempted to grab a BP Agent’s leg,” the complaint reportedly alleged.

“As BP Agent R.C. and other BP agents attempted to detain Caravello, Caravello continuously kicked his legs and refused to give the BP agents his arms.”

Caravello was released from custody on $15,000 bail. His next court date is Aug. 1.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Trump’s Reasoning Behind His Handling of the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Just Guillotined the Argument for Keeping NPR and PBS Subsidized Matt Vespa
Trump Just Gave Fed Chair Jerome Powell Some Terrifying News Jeff Charles
Biden's 'Green Fleet' of Electric Postal Vehicles Lost in the Mail Abigail Johnson
Did Scott Jennings Finally Break CNN? Will Adam Schiff Be Brought to Justice? Townhall Video
Belmont University Is Hiding Illegal Aliens on Campus Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This Trump’s Reasoning Behind His Handling of the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
Advertisement