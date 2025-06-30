Three Illegal Immigrants Got 'Trapped' Atop the Border Wall

On Sunday, three illegal aliens were rescued after they got “trapped” atop the border fence after they tried to cross into the United States illegally.

According to Border Report, the incident occurred in Otay Mesa, a community in San Diego, California. The trio of illegals was discovered at 4:55 a.m. three miles away from the port of entry into the United States (via Border Report):

The individuals had attempted to scale the primary border fence using a length of carpet to cover the sharp concertina wire lining the top of the structure. However, their plan failed, leaving them stranded on the top of the fence with no way to climb back down. Border Patrol agents quickly requested assistance, and the San Diego Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes. Shortly after 5 a.m., firefighters had safely extracted all three individuals without incident or injury.

The three illegal aliens were taken into custody and transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. They did not release the names of the illegal aliens or where they came from.

There have been multiple incidents recorded where illegal aliens have gotten injured after trying to scale the border wall. In one case, two illegal aliens from Turkey fell from a 30-foot high border wall separating the United States and Mexico in 2024.

As Townhall covered, the two illegal immigrants traveled from Turkey to Cancun, then to Tijuana, and were aided by human smugglers. A “coyote” reportedly provided them with a ladder to get to the top of the wall on the Mexican side of the border.

From that point, the two men fell as they tried to get down from the wall into San Diego’s International Park. One man reportedly said that both his legs were broken, while the other said one of his legs was broken.