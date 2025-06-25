Here's What Happened When This Texas Democrat Tried to Impeach Trump Over the Iran Strikes

Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green’s impeachment effort against President Donald Trump got absolutely nowhere.

As Townhall covered, Green introduced an article of impeachment against the president over the fact that he ordered the US military to strike three Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday.

Advertisement

In the resolution, Green wrote alleged “abuse of presidential powers by disregarding the separation of powers—devolving American democracy into authoritarianism by unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s power to declare war.”

“In his conduct of the office of President of the United 4 States, Donald J. Trump…abused the powers of the presidency when he disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers by usurping Congress’s power to declare war and ordered the United States military to bomb another country without the constitutionally mandated congressional authorization or notice to Congress— cognizant of the fact that should another country’s military bomb a facility within the United States of America, it would be a de facto declaration of war against the United States of America,” the article of impeachment stated.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Congressman Al Green Introduces Article of Impeachment to Protect American Democracy from an Authoritarian President's Abuse of Power – Taking Our Country to War Without Congressional Authorization. A copy of the article of impeachment is accessible by clicking… pic.twitter.com/sjdSq7saXZ — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) June 24, 2025

On Tuesday, Green issued remarks on the House floor about impeaching Trump.

“I believe that the president of the United States has committed an impeachable act,” he said. “I believe he is a would-be dictator.”

Green’s impeachment attempt was promptly struck down. Only 79 Democrats voted with him.