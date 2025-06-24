Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Regime Change in Iran
This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was...
Trump Utterly Humiliates Democrats Calling for His Impeachment
Three Carriers, One Message: Don’t Test the United States
Trump Presses Republicans on BBB: 'No One Goes on Vacation Until It's Done'
Islamic State Terrorist Kills Dozens of Syrian Christians in Attack on Orthodox Church
VIP
Foreign Policy Expert Calls This Move by Israel Key in 'Opening the Path...
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman?
VIP
On Anniversary of Dobbs Decision, Democrats Continue to Fearmonger on Abortion
Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's...
Rep. Robert Garcia Picked As the New Oversight Ranking Member
Chicago Tribune Has Warning for NYC Voters Ahead of Mayoral Primary
Here's Why Trump Lashed Out at ‘Sleazebag’ Journalists
Tipsheet

Texas Democrat Introduces an Article of Impeachment Against Trump Over Iran Strikes

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 24, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. 

Green accused President Trump of failing to notify or seek authorization from Congress because ordering the US military to launch strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday. 

Advertisement

In the resolution, Green wrote alleged “abuse of presidential powers by disregarding the separation of powers—devolving American democracy into authoritarianism by unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s power to declare war.”

“In his conduct of the office of President of the United 4 States, Donald J. Trump…abused the powers of the presidency when he disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers by usurping Congress’s power to declare war and ordered the United States military to bomb another country without the constitutionally mandated congressional authorization or notice to Congress— cognizant of the fact that should another country’s military bomb a facility within the United States of America, it would be a de facto declaration of war against the United States of America,” the article of impeachment stated.

“I did not come to Congress to be a bystander while a president abuses power and devolves American democracy into authoritarianism with himself as an authoritarian president.” Green wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday. “No president has the right to drag this nation into war without the authorization of the people’s representatives.”

Recommended

Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes Guy Benson
Advertisement

“His authoritarian actions are a warning sign we cannot ignore, making him a threat to American democracy; we must uphold and protect our Constitution from being dismantled by an authoritarian president who seeks unchecked power,” he added.

On Saturday, the US military bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in the midst of Iran and Israel’s strikes against each other. Shortly after Trump’s strikes, they agreed to a ceasefire.

Despite this, Democrats have claimed that Trump should be impeached for bombing Iran to prevent them from possessing a nuclear weapon.

Tags:

IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes Guy Benson
Did You Catch Pam Bondi's Tense Face Off With This Democrat Congresswoman? Madeline Leesman
Trump Utterly Humiliates Democrats Calling for His Impeachment Jeff Charles
This Couple's Baby Was Decapitated During Birth. What a Doctor Did After Was Even Worse. Jeff Charles
CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night Matt Vespa
We Had Another Judicial Coup Incident Against Trump Last Night Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Axis of Bad: Many of the Very Worst People Are United Against Trump's Iran Strikes Guy Benson
Advertisement