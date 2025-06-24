Texas Democrat Introduces an Article of Impeachment Against Trump Over Iran Strikes

Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green filed an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Green accused President Trump of failing to notify or seek authorization from Congress because ordering the US military to launch strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

In the resolution, Green wrote alleged “abuse of presidential powers by disregarding the separation of powers—devolving American democracy into authoritarianism by unconstitutionally usurping Congress’s power to declare war.”

“In his conduct of the office of President of the United 4 States, Donald J. Trump…abused the powers of the presidency when he disregarded the doctrine of separation of powers by usurping Congress’s power to declare war and ordered the United States military to bomb another country without the constitutionally mandated congressional authorization or notice to Congress— cognizant of the fact that should another country’s military bomb a facility within the United States of America, it would be a de facto declaration of war against the United States of America,” the article of impeachment stated.

MEDIA ADVISORY: Congressman Al Green Introduces Article of Impeachment to Protect American Democracy from an Authoritarian President's Abuse of Power – Taking Our Country to War Without Congressional Authorization. A copy of the article of impeachment is accessible by clicking… pic.twitter.com/sjdSq7saXZ — U.S. Representative Al Green (@RepAlGreen) June 24, 2025

“I did not come to Congress to be a bystander while a president abuses power and devolves American democracy into authoritarianism with himself as an authoritarian president.” Green wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday. “No president has the right to drag this nation into war without the authorization of the people’s representatives.”

“His authoritarian actions are a warning sign we cannot ignore, making him a threat to American democracy; we must uphold and protect our Constitution from being dismantled by an authoritarian president who seeks unchecked power,” he added.

On Saturday, the US military bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in the midst of Iran and Israel’s strikes against each other. Shortly after Trump’s strikes, they agreed to a ceasefire.

Despite this, Democrats have claimed that Trump should be impeached for bombing Iran to prevent them from possessing a nuclear weapon.