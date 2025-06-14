Top MN Democrat Shot and Killed in a Targeted Attack
Nicolle Wallace’s Take on the Alex Padilla Situation Is Something Else

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 14, 2025 11:30 AM
Left-wing MSNBC commentator Nicolle Wallace said in an interview this week that Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla’s (CA) removal from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference was one of the “bleakest days” in her career. 

“This was one of the bleakest days of anchoring that I’ve ever had in the job…We, I think, were prepared, on the losing side of the November contest, for Trump to do things that we warned he would do…to be doing what they’re doing in full view of the cameras really does make the mind expand in new directions in terms of wondering what they’re doing to people who aren’t one of a body of 100 where there aren’t cameras rolling,” Wallace said. 

“I think it’s a chilling moment both in the treatment coming from the other political party, but I think it’s also a really ominous sign of what they’re willing to use…it’s a real ‘What the fuck are we doing?’ moment,” she added.

To recap, during a Noem press conference from Los Angeles on Thursday, Padilla tried to push his way to the front and was promptly thrown out. 

