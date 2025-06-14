Nicolle Wallace’s Take on the Alex Padilla Situation Is Something Else

Left-wing MSNBC commentator Nicolle Wallace said in an interview this week that Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla’s (CA) removal from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s press conference was one of the “bleakest days” in her career.

Advertisement

“This was one of the bleakest days of anchoring that I’ve ever had in the job…We, I think, were prepared, on the losing side of the November contest, for Trump to do things that we warned he would do…to be doing what they’re doing in full view of the cameras really does make the mind expand in new directions in terms of wondering what they’re doing to people who aren’t one of a body of 100 where there aren’t cameras rolling,” Wallace said.

“I think it’s a chilling moment both in the treatment coming from the other political party, but I think it’s also a really ominous sign of what they’re willing to use…it’s a real ‘What the fuck are we doing?’ moment,” she added.

🚨Nicole Wallace: Watching Senator Padilla be removed from Secretary Noem's press conference was one of the "bleakest days" in her career as a news anchor.



Move over, January 6th! pic.twitter.com/LzHOIpS7QH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2025

To recap, during a Noem press conference from Los Angeles on Thursday, Padilla tried to push his way to the front and was promptly thrown out.

Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem.



Mr. Padilla was told repeatedly to back away and did not comply with officers’… https://t.co/JkwevrKn3y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 12, 2025

Editor’s Note: Don't miss our massive Patriot Sale as we celebrate Flag Day and our great U.S. Army’s 250th and President Trump's birthdays! Get 74% off a VIP membership with promo code POTUS47.



America is an exceptional country. Join us as we continue to fight to Make America Great Again.