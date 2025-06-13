Illegal Aliens Escaped From a New Jersey ICE Detention Center

At least four illegal aliens are unaccounted for after a riot broke out at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Newark, New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, detainees “took control” of parts of the facility. At least 50 detainees staged a revolt and pushed down a wall of a dormitory room.

Reportedly, the revolt was over the quality of the meals at the detention center.

After it was said and done, it was clear that the four illegal aliens were unaccounted for at Delaney Hall Detention Facility. A manhunt is currently underway.

WTOP News reported that ICE opened the 1,000-bed facility this year as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on three charges of assaulting federal law enforcement officers that occurred during a clash last month outside of the Newark ICE detention center.

McIver claimed that the conditions at the facility were illegal and unsafe. Video footage of the incident shows her berating law enforcement.