Did Trump Know About Israel's Attack Plans?
Man Claims ICE Raided an Elementary School Graduation. It Was a Total Lie.
One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at...
Neil Gorsuch Highlights a Glaring Problem With the Court's Ruling in IRS Tax...
How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within
Trump Has a Message for Iran Hours After Israel Strikes Nuclear Sites, Military
VIP
Stefanik Torches Hochul Over New York's Sanctuary Policies in Fiery Exchange
Iran Responds to Israel's Strike
Is This the Reason Newsom Let LA Burn?
The Wizard and the Goblin
Congress Shouldn’t Crush Farmers in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Former Prime Minister's Spokesperson Details Why It's So Crucial That Israel Attacked Iran
Reality and Idealism
What’s in Your Bomb Shelter?
Tipsheet

Illegal Aliens Escaped From a New Jersey ICE Detention Center

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 13, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

At least four illegal aliens are unaccounted for after a riot broke out at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Newark, New Jersey. 

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, detainees “took control” of parts of the facility. At least 50 detainees staged a revolt and pushed down a wall of a dormitory room. 

Reportedly, the revolt was over the quality of the meals at the detention center.

After it was said and done, it was clear that the four illegal aliens were unaccounted for at Delaney Hall Detention Facility. A manhunt is currently underway. 

WTOP News reported that ICE opened the 1,000-bed facility this year as part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver was indicted on three charges of assaulting federal law enforcement officers that occurred during a clash last month outside of the Newark ICE detention center.

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
Advertisement

McIver claimed that the conditions at the facility were illegal and unsafe. Video footage of the incident shows her berating law enforcement.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within Leah Barkoukis
The Rogue's New Gallery of Left-Wing Scoundrels Victor Davis Hanson
Man Claims ICE Raided an Elementary School Graduation. It Was a Total Lie. Matt Vespa
Neil Gorsuch Highlights a Glaring Problem With the Court's Ruling in IRS Tax Case Matt Vespa
Is This the Reason Newsom Let LA Burn? Douglas MacKinnon

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
Advertisement