Remember How the Biden Admin Fined the Largest Christian University in the Country? Well...

When President Joe Biden was in office, his administration went after Grand Canyon University, the nation’s largest Christian university.

As Townhall covered, the federal Department of Education (ED) fined GCU tens of millions of dollars for allegedly deceiving its students about the cost of some of its programs. This totaled $37.7 million, the largest fine of its kind issued by the Education Department.

That’s not all, former Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona promised to shut down GCU, as Townhall also covered.

This month, GCU announced that the ED has rescinded a $37.7 million fine, with prejudice, and cleared the university of any wrongdoing (via GCU):

In a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal order issued by ED’s Office of Hearings and Appeals, the Department dismissed the case with no findings, fines, liabilities or penalties of any kind. ED confirmed it has not established that GCU violated any Title IV requirements, including the claim that GCU “substantially misrepresented” the cost of its doctoral programs that was alleged by ED officials under the Biden Administration. The Dismissal stated unequivocally that “there are no findings against GCU, or any of its employees, officers, agents, or contractors, and no fine is imposed.”

In a statement, GCU President Brian Mueller said, “The facts clearly support our contention that we were wrongly accused of misleading our Doctoral students and we appreciate the recognition that those accusations were without merit,” Mueller said. “GCU is a leader in innovation, transparency and best practices in higher education and we look forward to working cooperatively with the Department in the future – just as we have with all regulatory agencies.”

At the time, Liberty University, another Christian school, was facing attacks from Biden’s ED, as Townhall reported.