New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed....
Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him About Transgenders...
SMACKDOWN '25: Baldwin vs. Huckabee
Iran, Hamas and Congressional Democrats Constitute a Three-legged Stool Propping Up Threat...
Roseanne Barr Chronicles Her Journey From 'Red Diaper Baby' to Canceled Trump-Supporting I...
The Age of the Empty Gesture
The Right and Responsibility to Preserve American Culture
Biden Recently Spoke After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. It Went Exactly As You'd...
Democrat Pushes Free Health Care for Illegal Aliens, Totally Ignorant that it Encourages...
Deepfakes, Human Error, and the AI Landmines in the Cybersphere
The Inflation Reduction Act Must Be Repealed—All of It
The Cognitive Decline in Our Schools
Cutting EPA Regulations to…Make Recycling Easier?
Same Genocidal Persian Story, Different Players
Tipsheet

Washington State Went After the Seal of Confession. Now, Several Bishops Are Fighting Back.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 01, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how President Donald Trump’s  Department of Justice began investigating a law passed in Washington state that threatens Catholic priests with up to one year in jail if they do not report child abuse that they learn of during the sacrament of Confession.

Advertisement

This law requires Catholic priests to break the seal of Confession. This rule in the Catholic Church mandates that priests, as well as anyone who overhears someone's confession, never disclose that information. The law attacking this was signed off by Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson this month.

Previously, the Archdiocese of Seattle issued a statement in response to the law, vowing to excommunicate priests who comply with the law. 

That’s not all. This week, Catholic bishops from the state of Washington filed a lawsuit challenging the controversial law. 

The Pillar was the first outlet to report on this lawsuit:

The May 29 lawsuit argues that the new law violates First Amendment religious freedom protections, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and the Washington constitution.

“Confession offers the faithful a confidential space to seek God’s mercy and guidance. This trust is sacred, and any law that jeopardizes it risks discouraging those who recognize the harm they have caused from seeking moral guidance,” said Jean Hill, executive director of the Washington Catholic Conference, in a statement.

The suit argues that the law constitutes religious discrimination, because it demands that priests violate the norms of the Catholic Church to adhere to the reporting requirements, while at the same time explicitly exempting multiple other groups from those requirements.

It accuses the new legislation of “[p]utting clergy to the choice between temporal criminal punishment and eternal damnation, interfering with the internal governance and discipline of the Catholic Church, and targeting religion for the abrogation of all privileges.”

Recommended

New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed. They’re Scandalous. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Additionally, the lawsuit reportedly states that three Catholic dioceses in Washington have abuse reporting policies that go beyond what the law requires.

The lawsuit lists Gov. Ferguson, state Attorney General Nicholas Brown (D), and many local prosecutors as defendants. Religious liberty law firms Becket and the First Liberty Institute and law firm Wilmer Hale are representing Washington’s bishops. The lawsuit was filed in Tacoma District Court.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed. They’re Scandalous. Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had Another Theory for Why Dems Took It Easy on Biden Over Health Issues Matt Vespa
Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him About Transgenders in Women's Sports? Matt Vespa
Biden Recently Spoke After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. It Went Exactly As You'd Expect. Rebecca Downs
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Torched NBC News for This Fake News Piece Matt Vespa
This Is What the FBI Should Focus On Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed. They’re Scandalous. Matt Vespa
Advertisement