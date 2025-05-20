Elon Musk Gives a Savage Response to Bill Gates
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Offered Her Opinion on Having a Republican Female President

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 20, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in remarks earlier this month that a Republican female president would be a “handmaiden to the patriarchy.”

According to the New York Post, Clinton argued that Republican women do not fight for feminist ideals. She said this after she was asked for advice she’d give to women who want to be president. Clinton didn’t point out the fact that she never served as president herself because she lost both times she ran. 

“Well, first of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few,” Clinton said. The remarks were made at The 92nd Street Y in New York City.

“There’s a few,” she said, who are not in that category. To Clinton, this included Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) are not “handmaidens to the patriarchy.”

“Look, first we have to get there [the presidency], and it is, you know, obviously so much harder than it should be,” Clinton added. “So, you know, if a woman runs who I think would be a good president — as I thought Kamala Harris would be, and as I knew I would be — I will support that woman.”

When Clinton ran for president, she largely focused on the fact that she is a woman. This didn’t matter. She lost to President Donald Trump.

On the campaign trail at the time, Clinton said that half of Trump’s supporters are a “basket of deplorables.” 

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the ‘basket of deplorables,’” Clinton said. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it.”

When it came time for former Vice President Kamala Harris to run for president, she also lost to Trump. She performed well with female voters compared to Trump, but that was not enough. 

