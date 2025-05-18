This House Democrat Wants to Be in the 'Conversation' for 2028 Presidential Contenders

California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said in an interview late last week that he wants “to be part of the national conversation” for contenders for the 2028 presidential election.

Khanna made the remark on The Hill’s “Rising” program on Friday.

In the interview, Khanna was asked if he was planning to run for president in 2028.

“I’m really focused, honestly, on the House and taking it back. But do I want to be part of the national conversation? Absolutely,” Khanna responded in the interview.

“But I’ll tell you why it is a premature question, because right now anyone who wants to be considered to be in the national conversation for 2028 needs to show they’re focused on the moment. Politics is like tennis — if you start thinking about how you’re going to win the set, you’re going to lose the point,” Khanna added.

This month, Khanna introduced legislation that would codify President Donad Trump’s executive order on “Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients.”

“Today, I am introducing legislation to codify President Trump's executive order, ensuring Americans do not pay more than people in other countries for drugs,” Khanna said on X, sharing his speech on the House floor. “Will Congress members stand with $16 billion in Big Pharma money, or with the American people by co-sponsoring this bipartisan legislation?”

“You ask, ‘Why do you need the legislation?’ Because the reality is that Big Pharma will sue for the executive order, like they did in the previous Trump administration,” Khanna added. “And in the previous administration, they managed to kill the executive order. The only way we can stand up to Big Pharma is to codify in legislation what the president wants to do in an executive order.”