VIP
FAFO Comes to James Comey
VIP
The Economy Is Everything
Is the White House About to Launch a Reality Show for Immigrants?
This Gun Rights Bill Is Moving Fast – But It's Not for You
The Supreme Court Just Issued a Landmark Ruling on Police Shootings
Trump Just Dropped Another Tariff Bombshell
Politico Columnist Denied Covering Up Joe Biden’s Mental Condition – Townhall Brought...
VIP
Trump's Numbers Improving in the Polls
As GOP Faces Defections, Trump, White House Issue Key Reminders About 'Big, Beautiful...
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning...
VIP
There’s Been Another Update in the Saga About Transgenders Serving in the Military
James Comey Now Under Investigation for Trump Assassination Threat
Ted Cruz Has Some Thoughts on James Comey's Shell Picture
Rashida Tlaib Cried on the House Floor. Here's Why.
Tipsheet

Youngkin Slams Liberal Northern Virginia County for Obstructing ICE

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 16, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

This week, Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin slammed the Arlington County Board’s decision to prohibit the police force from cooperating with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in their efforts to deport illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

“The Arlington County Board’s latest action to prohibit Arlington Police from any cooperation with ICE, even regarding violent MS-13 gang members who are illegally here, is dereliction of duty and a betrayal of the oath they swore to protect their constituents,” Youngkin wrote on X.

“At what point did protecting violent illegal immigrants become more important than protecting your constituents?” 

According to ARL Now, the now-removed Section 7 of the board’s Trust Policy allowed ACPD to notify ICE in the event of cases with undocumented immigrants that involved violent felonies, gang-related criminal offenses, terrorism and human trafficking.

“The Virginia Homeland Security Task Force has been working in Arlington County, catching and arresting violent criminals, including MS-13 gang members. That will continue - unabated - in Arlington and around the Commonwealth,” Youngkin added.

Recommended

'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning Admission on Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Reportedly, during the Arlington County Board meeting on Tuesday, Board Chair Takis Karantonis said, “What we cannot do — what we don’t want to do — is to enforce immigration on behalf of, or for, the federal government.”

Karantonis also admitted to local press that he would not reverse the police, even if it made the county a magnet for terrorists, gang members, and human traffickers, as ICE warned.  

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning Admission on Trump Rebecca Downs
Not Even Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Was Ready for Kash Patel to Drop This News Matt Vespa
Bruce Springsteen Rants About Trump Overseas — Then Trump Drops a Nuke on Him Jeff Charles
The Supreme Court Just Issued a Landmark Ruling on Police Shootings Jeff Charles
Trump Just Dropped Another Tariff Bombshell Jeff Charles
Ted Cruz Has Some Thoughts on James Comey's Shell Picture Jeremy Frankel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning Admission on Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement