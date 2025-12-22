Trump and Hegseth's Major Announcement Did Not Disappoint
Tipsheet

Mamdani's Inauguration is a Dream for Socialists

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 22, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

Radical leftist and race-communist Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration as mayor of New York City is next week, and the people running the ceremony are just as reprehensible as he is.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who famously sued President Trump in a case that initially resulted in a $400 million fine before being voided, will be delivering the oath of office to her Democratic colleague, the New York Times reported Monday.

"It's an honor to swear in Zohran alongside his family," James said in a statement. "He ran a campaign that brought together New Yorkers around the universal idea that we should all be able to afford to live in our city. I look forward to working with him and his administration to deliver on that vision as we keep all New Yorkers safe."

James won’t be the only far-leftist joining Mamdani on his special day. Socialist icon Senator Bernie Sanders will also be taking place in the ceremony. Sanders has been a close ally of the Mayor-elect since his campaign, and endorsed Mamdani in June.

"At a moment when democracy is under attack and cynicism about our politics runs deep, Zohran Mamdani represents a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity," Sanders said in a statement according to CBS. "His victory is not just about one city or one election, it is about the strength of a working class movement that says unequivocally: the future of New York belongs to the people, not the billionaire class. It is my honor to swear him in as the next mayor of New York City.

Trump and Hegseth's Major Announcement Did Not Disappoint Matt Vespa
Related:

BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT PARTY LETITIA JAMES NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Mamdani is very proud to have the support of his leftist comrades, a pair he idolizes.

"It is an honor to be sworn in by two leaders I have admired for years: Attorney General Tish James and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Attorney General James has taken on powerful interests in her defense of New Yorkers and embodied the principle of equal justice before the law. Sen. Bernie Sanders laid the foundations for our movement with his steadfast commitment to the dignity of working people and his belief in a government that serves the many, not just the few," Mamdani said. "I can think of no better leaders to help usher in a new era for New York City."

The event will take place outside of City Hall and is expected to play host to 40,000 attendees.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.


Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

