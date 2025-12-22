Mamdani's Inauguration is a Dream for Socialists

Radical leftist and race-communist Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration as mayor of New York City is next week, and the people running the ceremony are just as reprehensible as he is.

Advertisement

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who famously sued President Trump in a case that initially resulted in a $400 million fine before being voided, will be delivering the oath of office to her Democratic colleague, the New York Times reported Monday.

"It's an honor to swear in Zohran alongside his family," James said in a statement. "He ran a campaign that brought together New Yorkers around the universal idea that we should all be able to afford to live in our city. I look forward to working with him and his administration to deliver on that vision as we keep all New Yorkers safe."

James won’t be the only far-leftist joining Mamdani on his special day. Socialist icon Senator Bernie Sanders will also be taking place in the ceremony. Sanders has been a close ally of the Mayor-elect since his campaign, and endorsed Mamdani in June.

At this dangerous moment in history, status quo politics isn’t good enough.



We need new leadership that is prepared to stand up to powerful corporate interests & fight for the working class. @ZohranKMamdani is providing that vision. He is the best choice for NYC mayor. https://t.co/8QiYGvTUMj — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 17, 2025

"At a moment when democracy is under attack and cynicism about our politics runs deep, Zohran Mamdani represents a new generation of progressive leadership rooted in courage, integrity and solidarity," Sanders said in a statement according to CBS. "His victory is not just about one city or one election, it is about the strength of a working class movement that says unequivocally: the future of New York belongs to the people, not the billionaire class. It is my honor to swear him in as the next mayor of New York City.

Mamdani is very proud to have the support of his leftist comrades, a pair he idolizes.

"It is an honor to be sworn in by two leaders I have admired for years: Attorney General Tish James and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Attorney General James has taken on powerful interests in her defense of New Yorkers and embodied the principle of equal justice before the law. Sen. Bernie Sanders laid the foundations for our movement with his steadfast commitment to the dignity of working people and his belief in a government that serves the many, not just the few," Mamdani said. "I can think of no better leaders to help usher in a new era for New York City."

The event will take place outside of City Hall and is expected to play host to 40,000 attendees.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.





Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.