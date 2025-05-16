FBI Director Kash Patel: We're Leaving the J. Edgar Hoover Building
Here Are the Trump Officials Who Will Attend Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 16, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration in Vatican City on Sunday. 

Vice President Vance is the first Catholic convert to serve as Vice President. 

As Townhall covered, Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in history. 

Before this, he was known as Cardinal Robert Prevost and lived in Chicago, Illinois. 

On the day Pope Leo XIV was selected, Trump told reporters at the White House that it was a "great honor" to have a pope from the United States.

On Truth Social, Trump said that he looks forward to meeting the new pontiff.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” the president wrote.  

