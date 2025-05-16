Here Are the Trump Officials Who Will Attend Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration in Vatican City on Sunday.

Vice President Vance is the first Catholic convert to serve as Vice President.

As Townhall covered, Pope Leo XIV is the first American pope in history.

Before this, he was known as Cardinal Robert Prevost and lived in Chicago, Illinois.

I announce to you a great joy;

we have a Pope:

The Most Eminent and Most Reverend Lord,

Lord Robert Francis

Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church Prevost

who has taken the name Leo XIV.



Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announces that the Cardinals have elected Cardinal Robert… pic.twitter.com/u3lDDlk1L4 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 8, 2025

BREAKING: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been selected as the first American pope to lead the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church. He has chosen the name Pope Leo XIV. pic.twitter.com/NggecTWZJo — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2025

On the day Pope Leo XIV was selected, Trump told reporters at the White House that it was a "great honor" to have a pope from the United States.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: To have the pope from the USA, that's a great honor. pic.twitter.com/z1Y73VWhIm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 8, 2025

On Truth Social, Trump said that he looks forward to meeting the new pontiff.

“Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” the president wrote.