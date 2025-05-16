James Comey Now Under Investigation for Trump Assassination Threat

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Thursday evening that DHS and Secret Service are investigating former FBI Director James Comey for calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

“Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump,” she wrote.

“DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately,” she added.

To recap, Comey posted a photo on social media this week claiming he saw a configuration of shells that read, “86 47” while strolling on the beach. This sequence of numbers meant the assassination of the 47th president, President Donald Trump.

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” he wrote in the caption with the photo.

Of course, the post began to receive backlash. He later took the post down and posted the a follow-up message stating that he didn’t understand the meaning of the shell formation.

Last year, President Trump survived an assasination attempt where a bullet grazed his ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A couple months after, another would-be assassin was arrested when he was caught preparing to assassinate Trump at his golf club in Florida.