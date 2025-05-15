Is the DOGE Caucus in Congress 'Dead'?

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz told POLITICO this week that the Congressional DOGE Caucus is “dead.”

As Townhall covered, Elon Musk spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was formed right after President Donald Trump took office. The agency has been slashing wasteful funding at a slew of government agencies.

"The DOGE caucus is dead. It’s defunct. We haven’t met in months. We only had two total meetings in five months. And we weren’t involved at all in anything [happening at DOGE], which Elon was in charge of. Zero. Zilch. Nada. [Musk] did it all on his own," Moskowitz told the outlet.

POLITICO reached out to Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL), who is one of the co-chairs of the caucus.

“Congress can enact long-term change, and our 100 committed members and eight specialized working groups are working to codify critical reforms and preparing legislation that will unlock savings for the American people,” Bean said in a statement.

POLITICO added that many Democrats have changed their minds about DOGE after many government employees were axed (via POLITICO):

Democrats, for their part, have largely withdrawn their support for the idea of DOGE in the wake of the dismissal of thousands of federal employees and the elimination of entire agencies.

In recent months, many reports have indicated that Musk would step back from DOGE in the coming weeks, and OMB Director Russ Vought take over control.