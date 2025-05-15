Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face
What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon...
Is RFK Jr. Showing His Pro-Life Chops? HHS Launches Investigation Into Hospital.
Why Dems’ Rage Doesn’t Matter
VIP
House Democrat Demonstrates Cluelessness on What Suppressors Do
Trump Weighs in on the 'Big Case' Before the Supreme Court Today
Democrat Congressman Introduces Legislation to Codify This Trump Executive Order
A Familiar Face Was Arrested at a Senate Committee Hearing on Wednesday
VIP
Homan Demolishes AOC After She Accuses Trump Administration Officials of Breaking the Law
There He Goes Again: Cynical Gavin Newsom Repudiates Another Element of His Own...
A Massachusetts School District Provided a Math Assignment on 'Systematic Racism'
Dan Goldman Tried to Question Kristi Noem About Kilmar Abrego Garcia at a...
The Problem With Pete Buttigieg's 'Due Process' Sermon
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer
Tipsheet

Is the DOGE Caucus in Congress 'Dead'?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 15, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democratic Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz told POLITICO this week that the Congressional DOGE Caucus is “dead.”

As Townhall covered, Elon Musk spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was formed right after President Donald Trump took office. The agency has been slashing wasteful funding at a slew of government agencies. 

Advertisement

"The DOGE caucus is dead. It’s defunct. We haven’t met in months. We only had two total meetings in five months. And we weren’t involved at all in anything [happening at DOGE], which Elon was in charge of. Zero. Zilch. Nada. [Musk] did it all on his own," Moskowitz told the outlet.

POLITICO reached out to Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL), who is one of the co-chairs of the caucus. 

“Congress can enact long-term change, and our 100 committed members and eight specialized working groups are working to codify critical reforms and preparing legislation that will unlock savings for the American people,” Bean said in a statement.

POLITICO added that many Democrats have changed their minds about DOGE after many government employees were axed (via POLITICO): 

Democrats, for their part, have largely withdrawn their support for the idea of DOGE in the wake of the dismissal of thousands of federal employees and the elimination of entire agencies.

Recommended

Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In recent months, many reports have indicated that Musk would step back from DOGE in the coming weeks, and OMB Director Russ Vought take over control. 

Tags: DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
Dan Goldman Tried to Question Kristi Noem About Kilmar Abrego Garcia at a Budget Hearing. Big Mistake. Madeline Leesman
Make America Uganda! Ann Coulter
What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon Is Something Out of 'Airplane' Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement