Tipsheet

A Democrat Senator Just Unveiled a Border Security Plan

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 13, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Arizona Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego put forward a plan this week aimed at increasing border security and immigration reform. 

Gallego’s plan includes hiring more Border Patrol agents, using technology to stop smuggling, and reforming the asylum system. Townhall has covered how many illegal aliens in the United States claimed “asylum” to get in the country. 

In a video posted on X, Gallego laid out the plan. 

“We don’t have to choose between border security and immigration reform,” he said in the video. “We can and should do both. We need to secure the southern border, reform our asylum system, expand legal pathways to citizenship, protect DREAMers, and tackle the reasons why people leave their homes in the first place.”

“We can secure our border. We can fix our broken immigration system and we can do it in a way that is tough, fair, orderly, and humane,” he concluded.

Gallego’s plan would raise the standards for illegal aliens seeking asylum. Many Republicans have said over the years that this needs to be done. 

Additionally, the plan would establish an immigration reserve corps to deal with massive influxes of illegals flooding the border. 

Gallego’s predecessor, Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was a Democrat, previously called for stricter border control. This put her at odds with many Democrats.

