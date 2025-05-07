Dr. Fauci Isn't Off the Hook Yet
California's Celebration of High-Speed Rail Project Lacking a Little Something
'Credible Threat' Against GOP Congressman's Family Prompts Lawmaker to Miss Votes, Resched...
The Human Smuggling Narrative on 'Maryland Man' Abrego Garcia Keeps Getting Worse
‘Throw the Book’ at Judge Who Helped Illegal Alien Evade ICE, Sen. Johnson...
Remember Biden's Failed Pier in Gaza? It Turns Out It Was Worse Than...
Just Like Journalism Itself, Journalism Awards Are Also Thoroughly Politicized
Tipsheet

Bipartisan Pair of Senators Introduce Bill Surrounding Rideshare Safety

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 07, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) and Democrat Sen. Peter Welch (VT) introduced a bill on Wednesday focused on safety and privacy when individuals are in vehicles with rideshare drivers. 

The Safe and Private Rides Act would require companies like Uber and Lyft to alert passengers if they are being recorded in the car, among other parameters.

A copy of the bill text was first obtained by The Hill

Should the bill pass, passengers would also be given the option to opt out of riding with a driver with a dashcam.

The senators argue a lack of transparency surrounding dash cams in rideshare apps could violate passengers’ privacy, noting millions of people in the U.S. use these transportation services daily.

“Passengers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their right to privacy the moment they step into a rideshare vehicle, and they deserve to know when they are being recorded,” Blackburn wrote in a statement.

Additionally, the bill would encourage the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to enforce the requirements. 

“Folks using rideshare services deserve to have peace of mind about their digital privacy during a ride, which includes knowing if they will be filmed before calling a ride,” Welch said.

Over the years, an increasing number of rideshare drivers have installed cameras in their cars. In some cases, the drivers have released the footage online.

“Rideshare companies have become a source of convenience and accessibility, and they are an example of American innovation,” Blackburn’s office wrote. “As they grow, their drivers should be able to use technology to protect themselves, and passengers should be able to make decisions to preserve their privacy.”

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

