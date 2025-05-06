School Choice Is the Law of the Land in This State

A sweeping school choice measure was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott late last week.

The $1 billion school voucher program will allow parents to make education decisions that are best for their child. Rather than using the money to fund schools, the money will follow the student.

Over 30 states have similar programs.

“Gone are the days that families are limited to only the schools assigned by government,” Abbott said before signing the bill at the governor’s mansion. “The day has arrived that empowers parents to choose the school that is best for their child.”

On X, Abbott wrote, “This injects competition into our education system that will benefit students and families for generations.”

“We will also increase funding for public schools to ensure they can compete,” he added.

Proponents of school choice have often pointed out that children sometimes end up in failing school when they do not have a choice.

According to the Associated Press, beginning next school year, , Texas families can receive $10,000 per year to help pay for students’ private school tuition. Children with disabilities can qualify for as much as $30,000 a year. The program will be capped at $1 billion for the first year and cover up to 90,000 students but could cost up to $4.5 billion a year by 2030.