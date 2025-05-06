The Media Is Missing This Crucial Detail About Trump's Military Parade Because They're...
The Pulitzer Prize Was Just Awarded to a Publication That Pushed a Fake...
Local News Outlet Did a 'Bait and Switch' on Barstool's Dave Portnoy. He...
All This WaPo Reporter Did Was Show She Doesn't Know the Difference Between...
This Headline Sort of Guts The Washington Post's Pulitzer Win for Covering the...
VIP
If There's Anyone That Deserves a Military Parade, It's Donald J. Trump
Can We Pay Liberals to Leave Too?
It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way
This African Nation Is in Talks With the Trump Administration to Take Deported...
Trump Takes Aim at Gain-of-Function Research in Latest Executive Order
VIP
Is the Administration Following Through on Foreign Film Tariffs? The White House Has...
Price Controls for Medicine Have a Devastating Cost
Can the West Win Wars Again?
Securing Digital Dignity: A New Line of Defense for Americans
Tipsheet

School Choice Is the Law of the Land in This State

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 06, 2025 9:00 AM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A sweeping school choice measure was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott late last week. 

The $1 billion school voucher program will allow parents to make education decisions that are best for their child. Rather than using the money to fund schools, the money will follow the student. 

Advertisement

Over 30 states have similar programs. 

“Gone are the days that families are limited to only the schools assigned by government,” Abbott said before signing the bill at the governor’s mansion. “The day has arrived that empowers parents to choose the school that is best for their child.”

On X, Abbott wrote, “This injects competition into our education system that will benefit students and families for generations.”

“We will also increase funding for public schools to ensure they can compete,” he added.

Recommended

Local News Outlet Did a 'Bait and Switch' on Barstool's Dave Portnoy. He Took Them to the Woodshed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Proponents of school choice have often pointed out that children sometimes end up in failing school when they do not have a choice. 

According to the Associated Press, beginning next school year, , Texas families can receive $10,000 per year to help pay for students’ private school tuition. Children with disabilities can qualify for as much as $30,000 a year. The program will be capped at $1 billion for the first year and cover up to 90,000 students but could cost up to $4.5 billion a year by 2030.

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Local News Outlet Did a 'Bait and Switch' on Barstool's Dave Portnoy. He Took Them to the Woodshed. Matt Vespa
The Media Is Missing This Crucial Detail About Trump's Military Parade Because They're Idiots Matt Vespa
The Pulitzer Prize Was Just Awarded to a Publication That Pushed a Fake News Story Matt Vespa
All This WaPo Reporter Did Was Show She Doesn't Know the Difference Between Legal and Illegal Immigration Matt Vespa
All GOP Senators Have to Do Is Not Be Dumb, So We’re in Trouble Kurt Schlichter
Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Local News Outlet Did a 'Bait and Switch' on Barstool's Dave Portnoy. He Took Them to the Woodshed. Matt Vespa
Advertisement