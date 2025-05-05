Dying To Live
Tipsheet

Trump Offered to Send Troops Into Mexico to Stop Drug Trafficking. Here’s How Mexico Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 05, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Saturday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that President Donald Trump offered to send American troops into Mexico to help fight drug trafficking. Predictably, Sheinbaum turned down Trump’s offer. 

“He [Trump] said, ‘How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the United States military come in and help you.’ And you know what I said to him? ‘No, President Trump,'" Sheinbaum said in remarks on Saturday. 

“Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended,” she added. “We will never accept the presence of the US Army in our territory.”

Trump responded to Sheinbaum’s decision. 

"She's so afraid of the cartels she can’t walk … And I think she’s a lovely woman. The president of Mexico is a lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels that she can’t even think straight," Trump said, according to Fox News.

"They are bad news," Trump said Sunday about the cartels. "If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go in and do it. I told her that I would be honored to go in and do it. The cartels are trying to destroy our country. They're evil."

Last month, Sheinbaum and Trump had a phone call to discuss the cartels. In the call, Trump reportedly said that he wanted the US military to play a larger role in cracking down on the cartels in Mexico.

