Another Lia Thomas? A Transgender Swimmer Crushed the Competition at a Championship Event

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 03, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

A so-called “transgender athlete” reportedly “obliterated” the competition in five races a national swimming championship, according to the New York Post.

The athlete, Ana Caldas, reportedly dominated the five individual events he entered in the women’s 45-49 age group division in the U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championship. This occurred in San Antonio, Texas.

Caldas was reportedly born a male. He defeated the competition in the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke races by four seconds. In the 100-yard freestyle, he finished three seconds ahead of the runner up.

“A man who goes by the name Ana swam five events at the U.S. Masters Swimming National Championship,” women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines wrote on X. “He won them all.”

A few years ago, former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas made headlines for annihilating the competition in female races. Thomas competed as the men’s swimming team for three consecutive years before competing against women. 

Trump's Top Hatchet Man Once Again Obliterated the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
Over the years, Townhall extensively reported how Penn allowed Thomas, a grown man, to invade women’s private spaces and compete on the women’s swim team. Women bravely spoke out about this, even after the school’s athletic department went to lengths to try to silence them.

Last year, it was revealed that Thomas was part of a secretive legal battle in hopes of overturning a rule established by World Aquatics prohibiting males who think they’re “transgender” from competing against women.

Tags: TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

