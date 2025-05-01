One Country Just Banned Transgender Athletes From Competing in Women’s Soccer

Men who think they are “transgender women” will no longer be permitted to play on women’s soccer teams in England going forward, the sports governing body said on Thursday.

Reportedly, The Football Association amended its rules that allowed athletes to compete corresponding to their so-called “gender identity” (via FA):

As the governing body of the national sport, our role is to make football accessible to as many people as possible, operating within the law and international football policy defined by UEFA and FIFA. Our current policy, which allows transgender women to participate in the women’s game, was based on this principle and supported by expert legal advice. This is a complex subject, and our position has always been that if there was a material change in law, science, or the operation of the policy in grassroots football then we would review it and change it if necessary. The Supreme Court’s ruling on the 16 April means that we will be changing our policy. Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football in England, and this policy will be implemented from 1 June 2025. We understand that this will be difficult for people who simply want to play the game they love in the gender by which they identify, and we are contacting the registered transgender women currently playing to explain the changes and how they can continue to stay involved in the game.

The English FA did not specify how many players would be affected by the policy.

Reportedly, the Scottish Football Association made a similar decision recently.

This falls in line with a ruling from the Supreme Court in the United Kingdom that determined that the definition for “woman” for anti-discrimination purposes as someone born female. This means that men who masquerade as women are not considered “women” in the country’s anti-discrimination laws.

Going forward, this means that men who believe that they are transgender will no longer be permitted in women’s restrooms, hospital wards, etc.