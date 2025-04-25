George Santos Speaks Out Ahead of His Sentencing

Former Republican Rep. George Santos will be sentenced on Friday in a federal fraud case.

To recap, Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last year. This came after he was expelled from the House of Representatives after the House Ethics Committee found that he deceived donors and lied to Congress.

Not to mention, Santos was caught lying about his background on multiple occasions, including where he attended school to stating that his mother survived the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City

In a phone interview with The New York Times this week, Santos said that he is prepared to serve the maximum sentence of 87 months in prison.

“Right now, my expectation is I’m going to prison for 87 months,” he said. “I’m totally resigned.”

“I came to this world alone. I will deal with it alone, and I will go out alone,” he added (via NYT):

As part of his plea, Mr. Santos admitted responsibility in court and vowed to make restitution in the amount of $373,749.97. He appeared outside the courtroom afterward, telling reporters that he took full responsibility for his actions, which were “unethical and guilty.”

Santos confirmed to the Times that he would not seek a pardon from President Donald Trump.

“The president knows my predicament. It’s not like it’s a secret,” he said in the interview. “If the president thinks I’m worthy of any level of clemency that is bestowed upon him, he can go ahead and do it, but for me to seek a pardon is to deny accountability and responsibility.”

Santos previously asserted that he supports Trump and Elon Musk and understands why he can’t ask for a pardon.

“Do you really think that that’s the message President Trump’s going to want to send to the country?” he said in an interview with the Times last year. “‘Oh, let me go in and start pardoning my people who align with me’. It’s a horrible message.”