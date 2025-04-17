Harvard Just Got Slapped With Another Civil Rights Investigation
Here's the Horrific Reason Why This Mother Allegedly Drowned Her Daughter

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 17, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A mother living in Los Angeles, California allegedly drowned her 7-year-old daughter after she became depressed due to her illegal immigration status in the United States. 

California news outlet KABC reported that 37-year-old Graciela Castellanos on Friday evening. Reportedly, neighbors heard the young girl screaming. 

When Los Angeles police and paramedics arrived on scene, the child was found unresponsive in the bathtub. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

 Castellanos was arrested and booked into jail with a bail set at $2 million.

“The alleged facts of this case — where a mother is accused of intentionally taking the life of her young child — are profoundly tragic and deeply unsettling,” District Attorney Hochman said in a statement. “Our sympathy goes out to the family and loved ones of this young girl, whose life was cut short far too soon. We are committed to seeking justice through a thorough and fair prosecution and ensuring that the legal process honors the memory of the child and supports the healing of her family.”

Castellanos’ fiancé spoke to KABC on the condition that his identity be concealed. He claimed that she suffers mental health issues and that "she was the sweetest mom in the world."

Castellanos’ fiancé added that he believes that she was triggered to drown her daughter due to depression over her illegal immigration status in the United States. The fiancé added that she fears being deported.

Castellanos is charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of assault on a child under 8 years old causing death. If convicted as charged, Castellanos faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

