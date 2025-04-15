Salem Media Group Stock Soars More Than 120% After Landmark Trump Deal
Tipsheet

Will Trump Attend the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 15, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump will not attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, which will take place later this month, according to several reports.

During Trump’s previous administration, he did not attend any of the annual dinners. 

Earlier this year, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that there was a possibility that Trump would attend.

“When he makes his decision, I will let you all know,” she said at the time. “But definitely an interesting choice of a comedian. I’ll talk to the boss and see what we decide.”

Leavitt also confirmed that she would not be in attendance at the dinner.

Initially, the WHCA planned to feature comedian Amber Ruffin for the dinner slated for April 26. 

However, the WHCA abruptly canceled her appearance late last month. 

According to NPR, in a statement emailed to its members, WHCA President Eugene Daniels said that the board unanimously decided to not feature a comedian at this year’s dinner. 

"At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division, but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists," he said. 

After Administration Freezes Funding for Harvard, Trump Has a Suggestion on Their Tax Status Rebecca Downs
Previously, Daniels stated that Ruffin was "the ideal fit for this current political and cultural climate” for the dinner. 

Furthermore, the White House recently took control of the press pool and barred the Associated Press from the pool.

According to POLITICO, Trump may host a separate event on the same night, as it falls on first lady Melania Trump’s birthday.

