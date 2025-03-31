The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why.
Anti-Gunner Organization Just Made the Case for Trans-Identified People to Own Firearms
Here's What's at Stake for Republicans in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Elections
Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat
Pam Bondi Dismisses Biden-Era 'Jim Crow 2.0' Lawsuit
VIP
Colorado Far From Finished Infringing on Gun Rights
How the Left Downplays Politically-Motivated Crime As Just Protests
More 'Extremely Dangerous Criminals' Have Been Sent to El Salvador
VIP
Dems Say Wisconsin Is Not for Sale. Walker Hits Them With the Facts.
The High Cost of Coastal Litigation: A Threat to Louisiana’s Economy and Trump’s...
VIP
Another Poll Shows Democrats in Disarray Over How the Party Is Handling Trump
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the...
Here’s Why the LA Times Is Suing Mayor Karen Bass
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate'
Tipsheet

DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 31, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

At a town hall on Wednesday night, Elon Musk reportedly said that his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will investigate how certain members of Congress became “strangely wealthy.”

Advertisement

Musk began by explaining that there’s a “fraud loophole” when it comes to funding non-governmental organizations, known as NGOs.

“They’ll [the government] send the money overseas to one NGO, then they’ll go through a bunch of them, and then I’m highly confident that a bunch of that money then comes back to the United States and lands in the pockets of the people you just mentioned,” Musk told the crowd.

“They’ll [the government] send the money overseas to one NGO [non-governmental organization], then they’ll go through a bunch of them, and then I’m highly confident that a bunch of that money then comes back to the United States and lands in the pockets of the people you just mentioned,” Musk told the crowd.

“But, it is a circuitous route. It doesn’t go directly, but let’s just say that there’s a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress where I’m trying to connect the dots of, ‘How do they become rich?'” he said as the audience reacted.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

As Townhall covered, DOGE fed USAID “into the wood chipper” last month, led by Musk. 

“How do they get $20 million if they’re earning $200,000 a year?” Musk added. “We’re going to try to figure it out and certainly stop it from happening.”

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

Help us continue to report on DOGE's accomplishments and expose leftist corruption. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
When Conservatives Refuse to Play Along, the Dems and Regime Media Lose Kurt Schlichter
Iran Loads Up Missiles After Trump Issues Threat Jeff Charles
The Stakes in Wisconsin's Supreme Court Race Are High. Here's Why. Katie Pavlich
Trump's Answer to a Question About a Third-Term Is Sure to Trigger the Media Mia Cathell
Pro-Kamala Auto Union Chief Just Obliterated the Left's Narrative on Trump's Tariff Policy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Goes Up Against Former Pentagon Spokesperson on 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement