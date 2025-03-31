DOGE Will Look Into Lawmakers Who Became 'Strangely Wealthy'

At a town hall on Wednesday night, Elon Musk reportedly said that his team at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will investigate how certain members of Congress became “strangely wealthy.”

Musk began by explaining that there’s a “fraud loophole” when it comes to funding non-governmental organizations, known as NGOs.

“They’ll [the government] send the money overseas to one NGO, then they’ll go through a bunch of them, and then I’m highly confident that a bunch of that money then comes back to the United States and lands in the pockets of the people you just mentioned,” Musk told the crowd.

“But, it is a circuitous route. It doesn’t go directly, but let’s just say that there’s a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress where I’m trying to connect the dots of, ‘How do they become rich?'” he said as the audience reacted.

Elon Musk: “There is a massive amount of corruption… effectively there’s a giant fraud loophole where the government can send money to an NGO that is then no longer the government by the laws of the U.S., let’s just say there are a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress..” pic.twitter.com/Gy2Q38o5hj — America (@america) March 31, 2025

As Townhall covered, DOGE fed USAID “into the wood chipper” last month, led by Musk.

“How do they get $20 million if they’re earning $200,000 a year?” Musk added. “We’re going to try to figure it out and certainly stop it from happening.”

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

