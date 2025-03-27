Tourist Submarine Sinks, Killing Six People

At least six people died after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Egypt, according to multiple reports.

Reportedly, the vessel, called the Sindbad, was carrying 45 passengers total when it sank. Six people, all Russian nationals, passed away and nine were injured.

The sinking occurred off one of the beaches in a tourist promenade area in Hurghada, a resort city near the Red Sea.

According to The Washington Post, two of the victims were children. The submarine was making a routine excursion to observe coral reefs. The cause of the sinking is unclear. Trips reportedly last three hours and reach a maximum depth of 82 feet.

At least 6 feared dead after tourist submarine carrying about 40 passengers sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast https://t.co/wGwVHobb7p pic.twitter.com/9J2DXDXmbH — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2025

Tourist submarine sinks off the coast of Egypt killing 6 people. pic.twitter.com/0wOIRX9bFr — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 27, 2025

This isn’t the first incident involving tourist boats in Egypt, The New York Times noted:

Egypt has a history of problems involving tourist boats. Britain’s Maritime Accident Investigation Branch warned visitors of the poor safety records of touring vessels on the Red Sea in the area after three accidents in less than two years.

In 2023, a high-profile incident occurred when a submersible carrying several tourists who paid hundreds of thousands to view the Titanic wreckage went missing. The submersible was missing for four days when a remotely operated deep sea vehicle spotted it, confirming that it had imploded, killing everyone instantly.

Haunting images later released showed the debris of the Titan submersible scattered across the ocean floor close to the Titanic.