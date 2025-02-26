Victor Ponta: I Can Work With President Trump To Make Romania and Europe...
Texas Democrat: Elon Musk Can ‘F*** Off’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 26, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett lost it over Elon Musk again this week. 

Outside the U.S. Capitol, Crockett was approached by a reporter who asked her, "If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?"   

“F*** off,” she said. 

Crockett has lost her mind about the Trump administration several times in recent weeks. 

On CNN's "Laura Coates Live” program, Crockett said that she was “so tired of white tears from mediocre white boys” who are upset about being discriminated against due to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies that prioritize race and gender more than merit.

She also claimed that 80 percent of the most violent criminals are “white supremacists.”

Shortly after, she claimed that Trump was “Making America Broke Again” because he is doing away with DEI. 

“Trump’s New DEI? Dying Economy and Inflation,” she said.

