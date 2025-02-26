Texas Democrat: Elon Musk Can ‘F*** Off’

Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett lost it over Elon Musk again this week.

Outside the U.S. Capitol, Crockett was approached by a reporter who asked her, "If you could speak directly to Elon Musk, what would you say?"

“F*** off,” she said.

Crockett has lost her mind about the Trump administration several times in recent weeks.

On CNN's "Laura Coates Live” program, Crockett said that she was “so tired of white tears from mediocre white boys” who are upset about being discriminated against due to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies that prioritize race and gender more than merit.

If a white representative went on tv and said "I’m so tired of black tears from mediocre black women" — it would not only be the biggest story in the country — we would be talking about their expulsion from Congress. This racist double standard needs to end. https://t.co/UgHVU4qmVO — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 4, 2025

She also claimed that 80 percent of the most violent criminals are “white supremacists.”

Jasmine Crockett says 80% of the most violent criminals are white supremacists. How does @cnn not even remotely challenge this? It’s just complete and total bullshit. Reality: over half of all murders are committed by black men, most with black victims. pic.twitter.com/W1z9W39j2r — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2025

Shortly after, she claimed that Trump was “Making America Broke Again” because he is doing away with DEI.

“Trump’s New DEI? Dying Economy and Inflation,” she said.

So it turns out when you DON'T go woke, you go broke.



Trump's New DEI? Dying Economy and Inflation.



It's only two weeks in and Trump is Making America Broke Again!https://t.co/KNWlGMFUND pic.twitter.com/y3eiF3pHQp — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) February 7, 2025

