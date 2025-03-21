This Major US Company Just Scaled Back Its Diversity Programs

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase Chief Operating Officer Jenn Piepszak informed employees that the company would make serious changes to its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

One of these changes will be replacing “equity” with “opportunity.”

"The “e” always meant equal opportunity to us, not equal outcomes, and we believe this more accurately reflects our ongoing approach to reach the most customers and clients to grow our business, create an inclusive workplace for our employees and increase access to opportunities," Piepszak stated in the memo, which was obtained by Townhall.

“We’ve already streamlined our diversity programs that were managed centrally by the DOI organization which meant some programs that formerly sat in DOI are now integrated into the lines of business, Human Resources or Corporate Responsibility,” she explained further.

“Our employee groups will continue to focus on engagement, cultural celebrations, education and historical observances, and be available for all. We’re increasing connectivity between Councils, Executive Forums, Business Resource Groups, and the Diversity, Opportunity & Inclusion organization to ensure consistent operating principles and maximum impact. This means some activities, councils or chapters may be consolidated to streamline our process and engagement strategy,” she added.

That’s not all. Going forward, the company will reign in its DEI, now DOI, trainings.

JPMorgan is the latest company to announce that they will revamp DEI programs. Ever since President Donald Trump was elected, a slew of other companies have unveiled similar policies.

