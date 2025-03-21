The Dems' Reported Pivot on Trans Issues Will Be a Brutal Transition

You’ve all seen Titanic, right? You know, the ship crashes into the iceberg, and everyone dies. You know the ending, and the same sentiment applies to this reported discussion among congressional Democrats on how to transition their position on transgender issues. They threw their lot in with this hyper-niche space in public policy. You know the reasoning behind it was to take the mantle of the new civil rights era—Democrats wanted a Rosa Parks moment. Instead, what they got was at least two-thirds of the country viewing their stance as weird, along with communication breakdowns and overall strangeness regarding accepting biological men pretending to be women.

No one wants these people in women’s sports, changing in front of girls, or being around exclusive spaces for biological females. The talking points and reasoning to defend this aberrant behavior were soaked in lunacy, science fiction, and gobbledygook talk about how gender is a social creation. No, it’s science. There are only two genders—anything else is whacko talk or defending mental illness. Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE), the first transgender member of Congress, is spearheading this pivot, which you know will fail. Any move toward moderation or reconsideration is considered an act of surrender with the far-left, who can’t stand being proven wrong by conservatives, moderates, independents—pretty much the whole country—on this subject. Democrats having a debate, reevaluating their boneheaded position on this topic—it’s never going to happen (via NOTUS):

Democrats are starting to have serious conversations around how to handle transgender rights politically ahead of next year’s elections — after, by their own admission, they were caught flat-footed on the issue in 2024. The upshot, so far: Don’t be so dogmatic that you risk alienating voters and allies. Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly trans member of Congress, and her staff have spoken to her Democratic colleagues about the topic, NOTUS has learned. The Delaware congresswoman has cautioned Democrats that the tenor and tone of their comments — particularly on either supporting and questioning trans athletes in sports, which is where most of the debate has focused — might inflame and splinter factions instead of being productive. “We have to create more space in our tent. If, for instance, we want to have a majoritarian coalition — not just electorally, but specifically on issues around trans rights — that, by necessity, is going to have to include people who have a range of thoughts,” McBride told NOTUS. “A binary choice between being all-on or all-off is not constructive for anyone,” McBride continued. “It impedes the very needed path toward winning electorally, winning hearts and minds and, most importantly, winning progress.” […] The Pew Research Center found that Americans’ support for restrictions on trans people increased between 2022 and 2025. For example, 58% of survey respondents in 2022 said they supported requiring trans athletes to compete in sports that “match the sex they were assigned at birth.” That increased to 66% in 2025. In 2022, 46% of respondents supported making it illegal for health providers to offer gender-affirming care to trans minors. That number rose to 56% in 2025. […] “I do think I understand, as a trans person, how to meet people who aren’t trans where they are, and how to find commonality with people,” McBride said. “Part of that is creating room for a lack of understanding, for disagreement, for grace and, therefore, to create room for growth.”

That’s a pretty steep mountain to climb, and Democrats don’t have the grace, intelligence, or tolerance to handle such a course correction, all of which will be viewed as a surrender to Donald Trump and the Republicans. We have Democrats by the political gonads; they don’t know it yet.

There’s no reshuffling on an issue that’s 80/20 in the GOP’s favor. Just admit defeat and get back to sanity. Then again, the more time liberals waste on this issue, the more they look detached and insular.