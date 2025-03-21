Trump Revokes More Security Clearances. Some Big Names Are on the List.

President Donald J. Trump decided to revoke the security clearances of many people, including some top Democrats. Hillary Clinton, Antony Blinken, Alvin Bragg, Adam Kinzinger, Alexander Vindman, and Joe Biden. The entire Biden crime family got stripped of their clearances. Kamala Harris is also without a clearance.

The inner circle of the plot to imprison him on bogus charges has lost those privileges, as they should. They don’t need them. They’re not running things right now. It made CNN angry, so my night has been made.

This dude on CNN wants to talk about "partisanship, morale, and chaos" in response to Trump revoking the security clearances of those who POLITICALLY PERSECUTED the man for damn near a decade.



These kind of people can piss off.



Retribution is what we fcking voted for! pic.twitter.com/aKufY6TRzB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 22, 2025

It’s basically every big #resistance figure in America… — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 22, 2025

The liberal media is going to go on about how this is partisan blah blah blah—we know, guys. This is what we voted for, and we love it. We want revenge. Second, it’s not like we’re unaware of these implications. We don’t care. We know who Trump is, as does the rest of the country, and the nation still voted for him despite the election denialism exhibited by the Left.

Horrible people lost their security clearances. It was a long time coming, and it couldn't happen to a more deserving group.

Happy Friday.