An Alleged Illegal Abortionist Has Been Arrested

A 48-year-old woman in the Houston, Texas area was arrested for allegedly providing illegal abortions, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Maria Margarita Rojas, a midwife, allegedly operates a network of clinics that provide abortions in Houston. She was taken into custody in Waller County and charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, a second-degree felony, as well as practicing medicine without a license (via Attorney General of Texas):

An extensive investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division revealed that Rojas owned and operated multiple clinics under the names Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring. These facilities unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment. Rojas also performed illegal abortion procedures in her clinics in direct violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

As Townhall has covered, Texas has strong life-affirming laws on the books.

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” said Paxton. “Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.”

Late last year, Townhall covered how Paxton sued a New York doctor for allegedly sending abortion pills via mail to the Lone Star State.

"There is no excuse for illegal abortions that take the life of the baby and put women’s lives at risk, committed by people who don’t even have a medical license. Abortion activists’ reckless, criminal disregard for women’s lives and unborn life is on full display," Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said in a statement. "We thank Attorney General Paxton for his strong leadership to put a stop to this brutality, including taking on sellers of dangerous abortion drugs across state lines, and hope others will follow his example. Women facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies deserve real care and assistance, not the cruel exploitation of the abortion industry.”

