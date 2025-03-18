Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground
READ IT: Here's What Trump and Putin Talked About During a Lengthy...
These Hospitals Want to Know If Parents' Newborns Identify As Transgender
Supreme Court Chief Justice Had This to Say About Trump's Calls for Impeaching...
GOP State Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Classify This Condition As a Mental Illness
Crazed Arsonist Targets Another Tesla Facility
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff
This Is What Trump Had to Say About the Judge Who Tried Stopping...
VIP
Federal Court Reaches Wrong Conclusion on Age Limits for Long Gun Sales
Texas AG Praised for Protecting the Unborn After Arrest of Abortionist
VIP
Flashback: Medical Association Abandoned its Own Guidance Because Trump Agreed With Them
IRS Whistleblowers Now Serving As Senior Advisors to Treasury Secretary Bessent
A Navy Warship Was Deployed to the Southern Border
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet
Tipsheet

An Alleged Illegal Abortionist Has Been Arrested

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 18, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A 48-year-old woman in the Houston, Texas area was arrested for allegedly providing illegal abortions, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

Maria Margarita Rojas, a midwife, allegedly operates a network of clinics that provide abortions in Houston. She was taken into custody in Waller County and charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, a second-degree felony, as well as practicing medicine without a license (via Attorney General of Texas):

Advertisement

An extensive investigation by Attorney General Paxton’s Law Enforcement Division revealed that Rojas owned and operated multiple clinics under the names Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring. These facilities unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals to provide medical treatment. Rojas also performed illegal abortion procedures in her clinics in direct violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act.

As Townhall has covered, Texas has strong life-affirming laws on the books. 

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” said Paxton. “Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.”

Late last year, Townhall covered how Paxton sued a New York doctor for allegedly sending abortion pills via mail to the Lone Star State.

"There is no excuse for illegal abortions that take the life of the baby and put women’s lives at risk, committed by people who don’t even have a medical license. Abortion activists’ reckless, criminal disregard for women’s lives and unborn life is on full display," Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said in a statement. "We thank Attorney General Paxton for his strong leadership to put a stop to this brutality, including taking on sellers of dangerous abortion drugs across state lines, and hope others will follow his example. Women facing difficult or unexpected pregnancies deserve real care and assistance, not the cruel exploitation of the abortion industry.” 

Recommended

Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP  and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground Katie Pavlich
Supreme Court Chief Justice Had This to Say About Trump's Calls for Impeaching a Federal Judge Jeff Charles
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
READ IT: Here's What Trump and Putin Talked About During a Lengthy Phone Call Katie Pavlich
Top White House Aide Smacking Down a CNN Host Over Illegal Immigration Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
Advertisement