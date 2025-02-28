A Fox News Host Had the Perfect Response to Chuck Todd's Unnecessary Swipe...
Tipsheet

Over 20 DOGE Staffers Resigned This Week

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 28, 2025 11:00 AM
Photo/Alex Brandon

Twenty-one civil service employees of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) resigned en masse this week. 

Reportedly, the employees said they refuse to use their technical skills to “dismantle critical public services.”

A copy of the joint resignation letter from the engineers, data scientists, designers and product managers was obtained by the Associated Press.

“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” the staffers wrote in the letter. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”

Reportedly, the staffers were once part of the U.S. Digital Service, which was created by former President Barack Obama.

The White House responded in a statement. 

“Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers.”

In a response to the story, Musk said that the employees were “Dem political holdovers.”

“More fake news from Associated Propaganda, “ he wrote.

“These were Dem political holdovers who refused to return to the office. They would have been fired had they not resigned,” he asserted.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

