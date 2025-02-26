Here's Who Is in Charge of DOGE

On Tuesday, the White House announced that Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This came after the White House said in a court filing that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is not an official employee of DOGE and "has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”

“Mr. Musk can only advise the President and communicate the President’s directives,” the filing added. “Mr. Musk is an employee in the White House Office. He is not an employee of the U.S. DOGE Service or U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization. Mr. Musk is not the U.S. DOGE Service Administrator.”

During Tuesday’s White House press conference, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not reveal that Gleason was in charge of DOGE. She told reporters that she would follow up about this.

According to CBS News, Gleason worked for the United States Digital Service before it was folded into DOGE (via CBS News): When CBS News spoke to Gleason on Tuesday morning ahead of her announcement as DOGE acting administrator, she said she was in Mexico and declined to comment further. Gleason's role as acting administrator came as a surprise to USDS employees who, like Gleason, were folded into DOGE, CBS News learned Tuesday evening. Those employees learned of her new position "in the past few hours" even though they had been asking for weeks who was going to fill the job, CBS News was told. [...] In various court cases concerning DOGE's activities, Justice Department lawyers have been asked multiple times to identify who is leading DOGE, including just last week. The government lawyers have said they did not know.

In recent weeks, DOGE has gutted several federal agencies, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, as Townhall covered.

