‘Fearless’: Reactions Pour in After Gabbard’s Confirmation

On Wednesday, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.

Gabbard, a former Democrat, angered liberals when she left the Democratic Party and eventually switched to the Republican Party. Shortly after, she endorsed Trump in the 2024 election.

After her confirmation, reactions poured in from lawmakers celebrating her confirmation.

“Tulsi Gabbard is a patriot who believes in putting AMERICA FIRST. She believes in President Trump’s agenda, and we trust her to be a great director of national intelligence. Today is a WIN for America,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said in a statement.

“Tulsi is fearless, principled, and has an unwavering commitment to our country and to our constitution,” Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wrote on X.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) posted a video congratulating Gabbard and pointing out that he is looking forward to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation tomorrow.

“What's interesting here is the Democrats hate them both, even though they were long-term Democrats. Now they’re Republicans…the Republican Party is the one that’s accepting everybody in and taking different opinions,” he said in the video.

Elon Musk, who spearheads Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), congratulated Gabbard on X.

The White House wrote, “Gabbard’s confirmation as Director of National Intelligence highlights President Trump’s commitment to safeguarding America’s security and ensuring intelligence operations remain focused on protecting our nation and the American people.”

CatholicVote noted that Gabbard’s confirmation “is a BIG DEAL to Catholics and all Americans of good will.”

“Right up to her confirmation, she testified boldly against injustices like the Biden FBI targeting Catholic churches…She is EXACTLY who this country needs as Director of National Intelligence,” they wrote.

Kevin Roberts, president of The Heritage Foundation, wrote: “Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation as Director of National Intelligence marks a decisive step forward in dismantling the entrenched bureaucracy that has long stood in the way of American progress.”

“Like President Trump, Tulsi isn’t afraid to disrupt the status quo, and that’s exactly what we need,” he added. “The Deep State has had its run, and now it’s time for a clean-up.”