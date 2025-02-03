One Artist Showed Her Unapologetic Support for Donald Trump at the Grammys

Singer Joy Villa made a pro-Trump fashion statement at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

Villa, 38, wore a bright red hat, similar to the Trump “MAGA” hats, that stated, “The hat stays on.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she asserted that she stands with President Donald Trump’s position to deport illegal aliens from the United States.

“This look is all about American exceptionalism, freedom…’the hate stays on,’ they tried to kill Trump, he’s still alive…the dress is by Andre Soriano, a gay Philipino immigrant. It represents cryptocurrency, which is definitely the new wave of freedom…I’m here to make America glamorous again,” she said of her outfit. The dog chain necklace represents a “meme coin,” she said.

“There’s a lot of Latinos, a lot of black Americans, a lot of artists who love Trump. So, the hat stays on. We’re not going to get our hats knocked off, hit off, or…threaten to take it off,” she added.

The Hollywood Reporter then asked Villa about her thoughts on Trump’s "aggressive" immigration agenda.

“Latinos are being deported right now,” they said.

“Well, I think the ones that should be deported are being deported, to be honest. I’m a Latina. My family came to this country legally. I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported. I don’t want to see them here. I want us to be free…all colors for all people. Like that’s what makes America great,” she said.

“As an artist, as a musician, I want to be able to walk at night and not think that I’m going to get killed by an illegal alien. Those are the people getting deported and those are the people who should get deported,” she said.

Then, Villa said she wants “to bring God back into the lives of Hollywood,” and slammed artists who do Satanic shows and music.

The Hollywood Reporter took it to another level.

“Do you feel like God and Jesus would be okay with the way Trump is treating people and his policies?” they said.

“I do,” she said, before delving into her thoughts on American exceptionalism. “Trump is one president where the nation has flourished under him.”

Joy Villa wears a red hat to the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/7zVXPzXEGp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 2, 2025

In the past, Villa has donned pro-Trump outfits at the awards ceremony. This includes a gown that said “Make America Great Again” and another that said “Build the Wall.”