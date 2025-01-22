The Elon Musk Nazi Salute Story Got More Interesting
Tipsheet

A Border Patrol Agent Was Killed at This Northern Border Sector

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 22, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Monday in Coventry, Vermont, near the U.S. border with Canada.

According to Fox News, the agent who was killed has been identified as 44-year-old David Maland.

Reportedly, the veteran agent died Monday after a traffic stop on Interstate 91 between Newport and Orleans, Vermont, around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. This was about 20 miles south of the U.S.-Canada border.

"A Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty," acting DHS Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a statement. "Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure."

“This incident is being swiftly investigated and DHS will release additional information as soon as it becomes available,” he said.

The incident left Maland and one suspect dead. A second suspect was injured and taken into custody.

Greg Gutfeld Just Took His Fox Co-Host to the Cleaners Over Trump and Birthright Citizenship Matt Vespa
House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) reacted to the news.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Agent David Maland, a dedicated Border Patrol agent who was horrifically shot in the line of duty while serving at our northern border. We owe an immense debt of gratitude to Agent Maland for nearly a decade of service protecting our communities in the force. We must never forget that the men and women in green on the frontlines of this border crisis defend our homeland at great personal cost. Far too often these courageous public servants, like Agent Maland, pay the ultimate price. Please join me in prayer for Agent Maland’s loved ones and fellow agents as they mourn this tragic loss and honor his memory," Green said in a statement.

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order  directing the Justice Department to seek the death penalty for the killing of law enforcement officers.

