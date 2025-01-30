Did You See WaPo's Front Page the Morning After the Deadly DC Plane Crash?

On Wednesday night, a deadly plane crash occurred near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

As Townhall covered, a regional American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter mid-air as it was going in for landing. The jet was coming in from Wichita, Kansas with over 60 people onboard. Both the helicopter and the jet plunged into the Potomac River.

Video footage captured the horrific incident.

HORROR: Webcam at the Kennedy Center catches explosion mid-air across the Potomac as D.C. helicopter and an inbound flight from Wichita, KS collide. Unknown number of people on board both aircraft. pic.twitter.com/yMnS28i7yX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

Throughout the night, reports broke that deceased victims were being recovered from the wreckage.

Thursday morning, officials stated that they believe there are no survivors. The rescue mission has shifted to a recovery mission.

Despite all this, one of the District of Columbia’s outlets did not lead their morning paper with this unspeakable tragedy.

Images shared on X show that The Washington Post’s print edition featured five stories attacking President Donald Trump’s administration. One story regarding the airplane and helicopter collision was featured in the bottom corner.

Worst airline disaster in years and the local paper buries it under five stories attacking Trump. pic.twitter.com/kZeOzl8CxU — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) January 30, 2025

Among those who perished in the plane crash include professional figure skaters from the United States and Russia.

In a statement, President Donald Trump said the entire incident could have been prevented.