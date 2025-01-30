Trump Consoles the Nation After Horrific Plane Crash in DC
Kash Patel Explains How He’ll Reform the FBI
Why Couldn't DC Officials Say This Last Night About the Reagan Air Disaster?
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has...
US, Russian Figure Skaters Among Those on Crashed Jet
White House Issues Press Release 'Debunking Latest Fake News Hoaxes'
DC Fire Chief Shares Grim Update About Rescue Operation
VIP
DOGE Cuts 85 DEI-Related Contracts Across Government. Here's How Much Taxpayers Will Save.
Trump Has Some Questions About the Plane Crash
Deportation Raids Are Necessary and Righteous
Sean Duffy Speaks Out on Horrific Washington D.C. Plane and Helicopter Collision
Eight Hostages Brought Back to Israel
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed...
Whoopi Goldberg Loses It Over Trump's Press Secretary
Tipsheet

Did You See WaPo's Front Page the Morning After the Deadly DC Plane Crash?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 30, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Wednesday night, a deadly plane crash occurred near Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. 

As Townhall covered, a regional American Airlines jet collided with an Army helicopter mid-air as it was going in for landing. The jet was coming in from Wichita, Kansas with over 60 people onboard. Both the helicopter and the jet plunged into the Potomac River.

Advertisement

Video footage captured the horrific incident.

Throughout the night, reports broke that deceased victims were being recovered from the wreckage. 

Thursday morning, officials stated that they believe there are no survivors. The rescue mission has shifted to a recovery mission.

Despite all this, one of the District of Columbia’s outlets did not lead their morning paper with this unspeakable tragedy.

Images shared on X show that The Washington Post’s print edition featured five stories attacking President Donald Trump’s administration. One story regarding the airplane and helicopter collision was featured in the bottom corner.

Recommended

Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Among those who perished in the plane crash include professional figure skaters from the United States and Russia.

In a statement, President Donald Trump said the entire incident could have been prevented

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Good Lord, Tim Walz Is Insane Derek Hunter
BREAKING: Arrests Made in Brutal Chicago Killing, With a Key Detail Revealed... Guy Benson
Trump’s Winning Streak Is Totally Discombobulating The Democrats Kurt Schlichter
600,000 Men Died for Anchor Babies Ann Coulter
What Would Possess Someone to Tweet This Garbage After the Air Disaster at Reagan National Airport? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lindsey Graham's Exchange With Kash Patel Reminds Us How Corrupt the FBI Has Become Jeff Charles
Advertisement