You Won’t Believe What This Utah Lawmaker Said About Changing the Sex Offender Registry

A Utah state senator wants to remove certain criminal offenses the list of those requiring lifetime registration on the Sex, Kidnap, and Child Abuse Offender Registry to a list requiring just a 10-year registration requirement.

According to Libs of Tik Tok, state Sen. Todd Weiler has worked on this multiple times. Should his ideas be enacted into law, it would allow an individual who has been required to register on the sex offender registry for life for a conviction to petition for early removal, among other things. Offenses that would change registry requirements include sexual abuse of a child, human trafficking, and child porn (via Fox 13 Now):

Right now, someone on the lifetime sex offender registry must wait 20 years after being released from prison to stand before a judge for a chance to be taken off the list. That number could be changed to 12 years through Senate Bill 0155. Sen. Todd Weiler (R-Woods Cross), the bill sponsor, says there are about 11,000 people in Utah’s sex offender database. Those offenders are either designated to be on the list for 10 years, while others are designated for life. “Other people that have made a mistake, and it’s been decades, they’ve showed good behavior, they’ve been through therapy, I think they ought to be given the chance to make their case in front of a judge,” Weiler said. “That’s all this bill does.”

Utah State Senator Todd Weiler wants to change the sex offender registry so sex offenders are required to be on for shorter and can request early removal.



Under his proposal, the following offenses would require 10 years on the registry instead of lifetime:



NEW: Utah State Senator Todd Weiler (alleged “R”) introduced a bill which would shorten the time some sex offenders are required to spend on the registry and would allow sex offenders to request early removal from the registry.



“The judge would decide if this person has shown they are no longer a threat or not. If they’re denied after 12 years, they can reapply after 5 years,” explained Weiler.