Pro-Abortion Commentator Torches Democrats for Not Protecting Roe v. Wade

Pro-abortion Ana Kasparian, a host for the left-leaning news and commentary outlet The Young Turks, shared remarks on the show this week torching the Democratic Party for "capitulating" to Republicans resulting in the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

To recap, Spencer reported this week that a draft opinion from the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to Politico. In the opinion, the Justices overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Chief Justice John Roberts announced Tuesday morning that a full blown investigation was being launched to locate the source of the leak of the draft opinion.

On Tuesday, the day after the opinion leaked, Kasparian said in the first few minutes of her show that “this [Roe overturning] is likely going to be the final decision” and that she’s having “a hard time even communicating” because of it.

“Feckless Democrats! Losers! Weak! That’s who they are!” Kasparian yelled as she interrupted part of the program. “How are you going to convince people to come out and vote for you feckless losers? How? People donating millions of dollars to Democrats right now, don’t waste your money. Don’t waste your money!”

“All of the bootlickers for the Democratic Party get so upset at me for telling the truth about how ineffective and pathetic Democratic lawmakers are,” she added. She then called Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) “goons" and described pro-life supporters as the "American Taliban."

In a clip shared on Twitter, Kasparian completely lost it over the likelihood that Roe would be overturned.

Ana Kasparian had a meltdown over the SCOTUS draft. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/eiscce777z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 4, 2022

The Young Turks then circulated a video of Kasparian from 2018 saying that it’s a “clown show” to use the Bible to defend the pro-life position.

“I don’t care that you’re a Christian. I don’t care what the Bible says. Like, I feel like it’s a clown show, like, sitting here, trying to decipher what your little mythical book has to say about these very real political issues. I don’t care if you’re Christian,” she said in 2018. “I don’t care about your g****** religion. I’m so tired of having non-stop conversations about what the Bible says.”

On Wednesday, Kasparian reiterated that she is “done” with Democrats as they keep “losing,” “cowering,” and “capitulating” to the “American Taliban.”