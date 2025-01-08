Republican Senator Claps Back at Biden for Releasing Terrorists From Guantanamo Bay

This week, Townhall covered how the Biden administration announced that 11 Yemeni detainees being held at a U.S. naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba will be sent to Oman for resettlement. This included two bodyguards for terrorist Osama bin Laden.

All of the men were captured after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. They were held for more than 20 years without being put on trial.

"The United States appreciates the willingness of the government of Oman and other partners to support ongoing U.S. efforts focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population and ultimately closing the Guantanamo Bay facility," the Department of Defense (DOD) said in a statement.

In a letter this week, Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt (R) implored to President Joe Biden to not further weaken the United States in his final weeks in office.

“Over the last four years, you have made numerous decisions that have only emboldened terrorist entities," Schmitt wrote in the letter exclusively shared with Townhall. This included allowing 9/11 masterminds to be released from Guantanamo Bay and allowing illegal aliens on the terrorist watch list to enter the United States.

“To illustrate just how destructive your policies were, your Administration ordered the release of 100 individuals on the terrorist watch list into the U.S. homeland, including someone with known ties to the Al-Shabab terrorist organization.” Schmitt wrote.

“The disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan left the United States embarrassed on the world stage while the group that provided a country-wide safe haven for the masterminds of the 9/11 attacks triumphantly marched through the streets of Kabul. Your failed withdrawal from Afghanistan afforded the Taliban perhaps one of the greatest symbolic victories any terrorist organization could have asked for, giving generations of aspiring Islamic extremists the resolve they need to carry out attacks against our citizens and allies,” he added.

Schmitt pointed out that instead of focusing on real threats to Americans’ safety, the Biden administration has targeted Catholics and parents concerned about their children’s education.

“If Joe Biden’s goal is to weaken America’s standing in the world and make people less safe on his way out the door, he’s doing just that. His softness on terrorists is dangerous. This is a terrible footnote to a failed Presidency that cannot come to an end fast enough.” Schmitt told Townhall.