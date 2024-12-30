Former Ambassador: It Will Take a War to Regain Control of the Panama Canal

On Sunday, former U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley said in an interview that it would take a war for the United States to take back the Panama Canal.

“Let's not forget, Jimmy Carter wasn't the only one who thought it was a good idea. No one less than Henry Kissinger in 1975 told then President Nixon, ‘If we don't return this canal, we're going to lose in every international forum. We're going to have riots all over Latin America.’ Carter simply read correctly the decolonization moment, capitalized on it, and then…he paid the political price for that. But it was a principled move,” Feeley said during an interview on CNN.

“To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley added.

Feeley’s statement came after Trump made headlines for comments he made about retaking the Panama Canal.

“The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security,” Trump said on Truth Social—a message he also shared with supporters at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Arizona, as Leah covered.

“A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports," he continued. "The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 percent of all transits heading to, or from, U.S. ports. Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure - 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else. It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage. Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S. This complete ‘rip-off’ of our Country will immediately stop…”

On Christmas Day, Trump wished “Merry Christmas” to “the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal” in a post on Truth Social.

“Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in “repair” money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything,’” Trump wrote.