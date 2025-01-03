VIP
Nobody Trusts the FBI
Bernie Sanders: ‘Elon Musk Is Wrong’ About H-1B Visas

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 03, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is an Independent, criticized Elon Musk’s defense of the H-1B visa program. 

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who works closely with Trump, held an H-B1 visa. He is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in South Africa. He has supported the program.

“Elon Musk is wrong,” Sanders wrote on X.

“The main function of the H-1B visa program is not to hire ‘the best and the brightest,’  but rather to replace good-paying American jobs with low-wage indentured servants from abroad,” he added. “The cheaper the labor they hire, the more money the billionaires make.”

As Townhall covered, earlier this week, another left-wing politician, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), said that he was glad that Trump embraced Musk’s position on H-1B visas. 

This came after Trump told the New York Post that he favors the visa program, stating "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program." 

On X, Newsom said, “Good to see Trump embrace Elon’s position.”

“Hardworking immigrants should continue to be part of our great nation,” he added. “From Silicon Valley to the Central Valley, we are better off when we have competition and top talent – from farmworkers, construction workers, CEOs, and beyond.”

Newsom added that Musk was right when he said “you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be.”

“The same principle should apply to supporting our farmworkers, construction, and trades workers who build and feed our country,” he wrote. “Top talent is top talent.”

