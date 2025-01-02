Newsom Applauded One of Trump's Immigration Stances

This week, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA) said that he agrees with Trump’s position to support H-B1 visas.

On Saturday, Trump told the New York Post that he favors the visa program, stating "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program."

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who works closely with Trump, held an H-B1 visa. He is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in South Africa.

On X, Newsom said, “Good to see Trump embrace Elon’s position.”

“Hardworking immigrants should continue to be part of our great nation,” he added. “From Silicon Valley to the Central Valley, we are better off when we have competition and top talent – from farmworkers, construction workers, CEOs, and beyond.”

Newsom added that Musk was right when he said “you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be.”

“The same principle should apply to supporting our farmworkers, construction, and trades workers who build and feed our country,” he wrote. “Top talent is top talent.”

During Trump’s first administration, he restricted the program, arguing that it allows businesses to replace American workers.